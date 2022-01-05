Wednesday's college report: Cyclones win; Ambrose sweeps CCAC games

Women's basketball
Iowa State 81, Oklahoma 71: Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma on Wednesday night to snap the Sooners' nine-game winning streak.
Iowa State closed the third quarter on a 16-7 run, with two 3-pointers from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, to build a 66-52 lead. The Cyclones shot 55% from the field in the quarter, led by Ryan’s 5-of-6 shooting for 11 points.
Oklahoma started the fourth on an 8-0 run with six straight points from Madi Williams. But Iowa State scored 10 of the next 13 points, highlighted by Ryan's three-point play to tie her career high of 21.
Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12). Joens, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, secured her 39th career double-double.
St. Ambrose 50, Governors State 39: It took a while, but the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team finally imposed its will on the hosting Governors State Jaguars to rally for a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Wednesday evening.
The league-leading Fighting Bees trailed 23-21 at halftime after a sluggish start against the GSU zone defense. However, SAU stepped up its defense in the second half, holding the Jaguars (5-12, 4-6 CCAC) to eight points in both the third and fourth quarters as the Bees posted their 10th straight victory — the program's longest win streak since the 20-game streak in the 2013-14 season.
Still, SAU (16-1, 9-1 CCAC) had to scrap for a 35-31 advantage after three quarters. Showing patience and working the ball inside in the fourth quarter paid off for SAU in a 15-8 frame.
Jayne Prestegaard, this week’s reigning CCAC Player of the Week, finished with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, helping SAU to a 41-33 rebounding edge. Bettendorf alum Kylie Wroblewski added 14 points and Madeline Prestegaard chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds.
Coach Krista Van Hauen kept SAU’s rotation as tight as possible, playing only six players, with all six scoring.
Governors State shot just 25.5% (14 of 55) from the field for the game. Kennedy Weigt led the Jaguars’ scoring with 11 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Ambrose 86, Governors State 78: When the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team needed big plays late in Wednesday’s game, Will Spriggs delivered them in a victory over Governors State.
Out of a GSU timeout with 3:08 left in regulation and the game tied at 73, Spriggs, a sophomore guard from Jacksonville, Fla., connected on a fadeaway bucket from the right wing. After a Jaguars miss, Spriggs then let fly on a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net to give SAU a 78-73 lead with 2:09 left in regulation.
After another GSU miss and a pair of fouls to stop the clock, Spriggs then offered up a beautiful dish to Tom Kazanecki for a bucket at the rim with 1:16 left that gave the Bees an 80-73 lead and all they needed for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory that was a back and forth contest through the first 37-plus minutes.
Spriggs later added two insurance free throws to up his game-high point total to a season-best 29 and help the Bees avenge a 93-84 home loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 18.
St. Ambrose (5-10, 4-6 CCAC) snapped a seven-game losing streak and dropped the Jaguars to 6-10, 3-6 CCAC.
Spriggs was one of four SAU starters to finish with double-digit scoring as Kazanecki added 19 to go with his game-high 12 rebounds, Ben Schols 12 and Jake Friel 11.
GSU also had four players finish with double-digit points, led by Payton Harley’s 25. Harley had 13 of GSU’s first 15 points as the Jaguars raced out to a nine-point lead in the first four minutes of the game. That margin, which grew to 10, was erased by halftime when the teams were tied at 38.