Weekend home dates return to Hawkeye schedule

Something old will be new again for the Iowa basketball team during the upcoming season.

The Hawkeyes will be playing weekend home games – something that was nearly absent from the schedule they played a year ago.

The Big Ten announced the conference basketball on Thursday and after playing just one Saturday game and two Sunday games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season Iowa will take the court at home on Saturday or Sunday seven times during the upcoming season.

Six of those games will be against Big Ten opponents, including a conference opener on Sunday, Dec. 11 against defending conference co-champion Wisconsin.

Illinois, which shared the Big Ten regular-season title with the Badgers, will also visit Iowa City on a weekend, playing at Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Hawkeyes will also play Saturday home games against Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 17 and Michigan State on Feb. 25.

In addition to the game with Wisconsin, Iowa’s home games on Sundays are scheduled for Jan. 15 against Maryland, Jan. 29 against Rutgers and the regular-season finale on March 5 against Nebraska.

Coach Fran McCaffery’s team will also host four Thursday home games, including the Dec. 8 game against Iowa State as well as Big Ten games against Indiana on Jan. 5, Michigan on Jan. 12 and Ohio State on Feb. 16.

Iowa’s other home Big Ten game is on a Wednesday when the Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Jan. 18.

As part of a 20-game conference schedule, Iowa will host four-of-five games during a stretch in early January but will play five of their final Big Ten games away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The schedule also includes the Hawkeyes’ first game on New Year’s Day – a game at Penn State – since 2017 and a Super Bowl Sunday game for the fourth straight season and the sixth time in eight years when Iowa visits Minnesota on Feb. 12.

Iowa meets 2022 Big Ten co-champion Illinois just once next season but does meet co-champ Wisconsin twice, including a Feb. 22 game at the Kohl Center.

The league race precedes the Big Ten Tournament's return to the United Center in Chicago, where it is scheduled to run from March 8-12.

The Hawkeyes, who previously released a nonconference schedule that includes a Nov. 29 home game against Georgia Tech and a Nov. 7 season opener against Bethune Cookman, announced an exhibition opponent on Thursday.

Iowa will host Truman State, which begins its fifth season coached by former Hawkeye Jeff Horner, on Oct. 31.

McCaffery's 13th Iowa team, returns 11 players including five of its top seven scorers from a 26-10 team which won the Big Ten Tournament championship last season.

Game times and television plans for all home games will be announced at a later date.