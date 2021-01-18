West alum Ross learns all he can from Pitino

“He’s a Hall of Fame coach who has coached a lot of pros. He knows what it takes and I’m taking it all in, learning as much as I can,’’ Ross said.

Pitino has encouraged Ross to “stay in the moment,’’ wanting him to get the most of every day he works on his game.

He applied that objective to his offseason training and has continued it as Iona has worked through its schedule.

“I’m trying to win and I’m playing for a coach who all he’s done is win,’’ Ross said. “I’m trying to do my part, whatever the team needs me to do. Score, rebound, whatever it takes.’’

Ross, one of three players chosen to captain an Iona team picked to finish second in the MAAC, scored the 1,000th point of his college career during a 33-point game at Hofstra on Dec. 5. His total includes 636 points he scored during his two seasons at Missouri-Kansas City.

As his scoring average has increased, Ross is attracting additional defensive attention.

“The last couple games, guys have stayed attached to me more. They don’t seem to be leaving me as often for help side,’’ Ross said. “Everybody is guarding me a little more, but that does create a driving lane for the guards so it all helps the team.’’