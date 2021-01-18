West alum Ross learns all he can from Pitino

Shortly after Rick Pitino was named as the basketball coach at Iona last March, Isaiah Ross greeted his new coach with an apology.
The senior guard from Davenport West said it only seemed right.
“I told him I hoped I didn’t annoy him because I was going to ask him all sorts of questions about everything,’’ Ross recalled. “It’s not often you get the chance to learn from a Hall of Famer and I told him I was there to learn as much as I can.’’
Pitino, with 775 victories and two national championships on his resume, has been willing to answer as many questions as Ross has asked but the veteran coach settling into a new role wanted something from Ross as well.
He wanted commitment and leadership from a senior on a team that includes 11 newcomers.
“Iona has a history of winning championships and he wanted me to do my part,’’ Ross said. “As a senior leader, he’s depending on me. I’m doing what I can to lead by example.’’
After averaging 11 points as a junior following his transfer to the Gaels’ program from Missouri-Kansas City, Ross now leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring at 22.2 points per game.
Ross also ranks sixth in the conference with a 42.4% touch from 3-point range and is 12th in the MAAC with both a 50.8% effort from the field and a 77.1% mark from the foul line.
Ross has earned MAAC player of the week honors three times this season while leading the Gaels to a 5-3 start in a season that has been on hold since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues.
Prior to scoring 23 points in a season-opening game at Seton Hall, Ross committed himself to making the most of his senior season.
Pitino’s arrival, a desire to have a memorable final year at the collegiate level and the hope of positioning himself for a future as a professional all impacted Ross.
He trained last summer in the Quad-Cities, working out with Jordan Delp at his Pure Sweat facility, where discussions with other area players playing professionally overseas helped reignite Ross’ passion for the game.
“I spent a lot of time in the weight room back home, talking with a couple of guys who are where I want to get to. C.J. Carr and Tyler Hall, guys like that, they helped me see what is still out there for me,’’ Ross said.
He said the daily and sometimes twice daily work he put in with Delp helped as well.
“I fell in love with the process again,’’ Ross said. “Last year I didn’t do everything I wanted to do and it was on me to find a way to play better.’’
That desire began with an initial call from Pitino last March.
“He’s a Hall of Fame coach who has coached a lot of pros. He knows what it takes and I’m taking it all in, learning as much as I can,’’ Ross said.
Pitino has encouraged Ross to “stay in the moment,’’ wanting him to get the most of every day he works on his game.
He applied that objective to his offseason training and has continued it as Iona has worked through its schedule.
“I’m trying to win and I’m playing for a coach who all he’s done is win,’’ Ross said. “I’m trying to do my part, whatever the team needs me to do. Score, rebound, whatever it takes.’’
Ross, one of three players chosen to captain an Iona team picked to finish second in the MAAC, scored the 1,000th point of his college career during a 33-point game at Hofstra on Dec. 5. His total includes 636 points he scored during his two seasons at Missouri-Kansas City.
As his scoring average has increased, Ross is attracting additional defensive attention.
“The last couple games, guys have stayed attached to me more. They don’t seem to be leaving me as often for help side,’’ Ross said. “Everybody is guarding me a little more, but that does create a driving lane for the guards so it all helps the team.’’
Ross is working to develop his ability to create shots for teammates within the flow of the game, seeing that as a way to grow his game as the season progresses.
Ultimately, Ross would like to end his college career in the NCAA tournament, a team goal and something Iona last accomplished in 2019.
In this unique season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gaels have had their last seven games postponed and are now scheduled to return to action on Jan. 29.
Ross is determined to make the most of the games he has remaining before the MAAC tournament begins on March 9 in Atlantic City, N.J.
On schedule to receive his undergraduate degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations in May, Ross believes he has grown as a player and a person since arriving at Iona.
“Every player has his own journey and mine led me to a perfect spot,’’ Ross said. “I’ve found a home at Iona. I’m thankful for the opportunities that (former coach Tim) Cluess and coach Pitino have given me. Every day, I try to make the most of it. Coach Pitino has stressed that and that is helping me.’’