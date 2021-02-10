Wieskamp and defense help Hawkeyes get back on track

The Scarlet Knights continued to battle hard with ultra-physical defense, but Wieskamp drilled a pair of 3-pointers, both with Harper in his face, and the Hawkeyes never were threatened again.

Wieskamp made 9 of 14 shots from the field and made five 3-point field goals in compiling the second highest point total of his career.

“I thought it was one of those complete performances,’’ McCaffery said. “I played him in different spots and he made shots when we needed them, he rebounded, he defended. He was spectacular tonight.’’

Garza said Wieskamp gave the Hawkeyes a huge lift by scoring 16 points in the first half while Garza was making just 2 of 10 shots.

Unlike the loss at Indiana, the 6-foot-6 junior from Muscatine continued to produce in the second half.

“I wanted to come out here and play a complete game, a complete 40 minutes or 35 or whatever it is that I played,’’ Wieskamp said. “I was able to do a better job of staying aggressive in the second half.’’

The Hawkeyes gained control of the game in the first half with some of their best defense of the season. They held Rutgers scoreless for nearly five minutes while Iowa reeled off eight straight points and took a 24-11 lead.