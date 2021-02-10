Wieskamp and defense help Hawkeyes get back on track

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team has been close to winning just about every game it has played over the past few weeks, but something always seems to happen in the second half.
Sometimes it has been an offensive drought. More often it has been a defensive lapse. The result was a stretch in which the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes lost four of five games to fall far off the pace in the Big Ten Conference race.
Improved defense and one of the best performances of Joe Wieskamp’s career turned things around Wednesday night.
Wieskamp scored a season-high 26 points and collected 10 rebounds and Iowa never allowed 25th-ranked Rutgers to get within striking distance down the stretch as the Hawkeyes shrugged off their recent struggles to claim a pressure-relieving 79-66 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Luka Garza recovered from a slow start to add 22 points and 10 rebounds, but he and his teammates figured the abrupt reversal of fortunes came down to what happened at the defensive end.
“We were just getting stops,’’ Garza said. “I think that was the biggest thing. We can’t really control when the shots aren’t going to fall … Tonight we combined both. We were executing really well on offense but also getting the stops we needed.’’
Wieskamp said he feels the Hawkeyes finally are “locked in’’ at the defensive end.
“People have been talking about that all year, how we’ve been struggling defensively,’’ he said. “Watching film after games has been tough sometimes because of the mistakes we were making. I think we were really good against Indiana (in a 67-65 loss Sunday) and we were again tonight.''
The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) were bolstered by the return of sophomore CJ Fredrick, who missed four games — all losses — with a lower-leg injury. Although he did not score while playing 17 minutes, Fredrick delivered two key assists on back-to-back trips down the court when Rutgers was mounting its biggest second-half threat.
“He’s a guy that just understands how to play, he understands situations, he affects the game in different ways,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He doesn’t have to score because he’s a great passer and a terrific defender.’’
Fredrick said he emerged from the game feeling as though the injury finally is behind him.
“I thought I did everything I could out there and I feel pretty good,’’ he said.
Rutgers (11-7, 7-7 Big Ten), which had won four straight games, trailed by nine at halftime but managed to get within six (54-48) on a finger roll by Ron Harper Jr. in the middle of the second half.
However, Fredrick twice got the ball inside to Garza for easy baskets to extend the lead.
The Scarlet Knights continued to battle hard with ultra-physical defense, but Wieskamp drilled a pair of 3-pointers, both with Harper in his face, and the Hawkeyes never were threatened again.
Wieskamp made 9 of 14 shots from the field and made five 3-point field goals in compiling the second highest point total of his career.
“I thought it was one of those complete performances,’’ McCaffery said. “I played him in different spots and he made shots when we needed them, he rebounded, he defended. He was spectacular tonight.’’
Garza said Wieskamp gave the Hawkeyes a huge lift by scoring 16 points in the first half while Garza was making just 2 of 10 shots.
Unlike the loss at Indiana, the 6-foot-6 junior from Muscatine continued to produce in the second half.
“I wanted to come out here and play a complete game, a complete 40 minutes or 35 or whatever it is that I played,’’ Wieskamp said. “I was able to do a better job of staying aggressive in the second half.’’
The Hawkeyes gained control of the game in the first half with some of their best defense of the season. They held Rutgers scoreless for nearly five minutes while Iowa reeled off eight straight points and took a 24-11 lead.
Rutgers committed five turnovers and missed five shots in the drought and finished the half with 25 points, the fewest allowed by the Hawkeyes in a first half all season.
“We’ve been going through a rough patch where we thought we played well enough to win …’’ Wieskamp said. “We just went out there to compete as hard as we could and got the W.’’