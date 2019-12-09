Wieskamp and Hawkeyes put clamps on Minnesota

The perimeter defense was especially suffocating. While center Daniel Oturu hurt the Hawkeyes at times, the Gophers’ three starting guards combined to make just 3 of 29 shots.

Gabe Kalscheur, who had Wieskamp in his face much of the night, was 0 for 10.

“They’re a very, very good offensive team and defensively, they obviously stepped it up tonight,’’ Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said of the Hawkeyes.

Pitino said the loss wasn’t completely the fault of his misfiring guard trio.

“But when you go 3 for 29 and then you have 15 turnovers … We were completely out of rhythm,’’ he said.

In addition to the scoring of Wieskamp and Garza, Iowa also got 10 points from CJ Fredrick.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon contributed in other ways. He did not score but he handed out 10 assists and did not have a single turnover.

“I think that’s the first game I’ve ever had like that,’’ Bohannon said of the disparity between points and assists. “I just wanted to load up Joe and CJ and get them going. Luka’s not going to score 44 every night.’’

Oturu, who is second in the Big Ten in scoring behind Garza, made his first nine shots and finished with 22 points while adding 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. But he also committed eight turnovers. He was whistled for traveling five times in the second half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.