Wieskamp contemplates future while waiting out pandemic

"I think a little bit of everything. People were definitely upset. They wanted to play. But I think as time has gone on, people understand why we didn’t play."

How do you feel about the season that you had?

"I feel like I made strides in a lot of areas. There definitely were points throughout the season when I struggled a little bit, but I figured that’s only going to make me a better player and help me grow and develop, I think just from watching film throughout the season of how I was guarded this season, obviously being one of the top guys on other teams’ scouting reports. They guarded me a lot tighter this year than they did my freshman year. It’s just adapting to all of that in different ways that I can exploit the way that they’re playing me and also create opportunities for my teammates. I think I grew a lot in that aspect."

Have you had access to video during the past month or so to look at those things?

"Yeah, we have access to all of the film from throughout the season so I’ve been able to go back and watch different games to see where I can improve and just how I can attack this offseason better."

Do you feel pretty good about this team for next season with Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge coming back?