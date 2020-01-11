Wieskamp logging big minutes, producing big numbers

IOWA CITY — Joe Wieskamp played 39 minutes, 10 seconds for the Iowa basketball team Friday night as the Hawkeyes got their season back on track.

But Wieskamp figures he really didn’t need that 50 seconds of rest he got in a 67-49 trouncing of 12th-ranked Maryland. The former Muscatine High School star said he gladly will play all 40 minutes every night if that’s what it takes for the Hawkeyes to win.

"I’m perfectly fine with it," Wieskamp said after collecting career highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win. "Obviously, it’s going to take a little toll on my body so I’ve got to be very smart on our off days and just be smart about getting treatment, different things like that. But I played every single minute in every high school game and in AAU it was pretty much the same thing, so I’m perfectly fine going the whole game."

That may be what it takes for the Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) since they are now down to about a seven- or eight-player rotation because of injuries.

It’s apparent they have come to rely more and more on their 6-foot-6 sophomore forward as the season has progressed. Wieskamp has now played 30-plus minutes in seven of the past eight games, and in the Hawkeyes’ five Big Ten games, he is averaging 34 minutes, 54 seconds.