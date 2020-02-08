Wieskamp nets career-high 30 as Hawkeyes roll

Fran McCaffery said he would have been shocked if his team hadn’t come out fired up and determined to make up for what happened a few nights earlier and in that loss at Nebraska a month ago.

"We had to play better and we did," he said. "We had a terrific start, which we needed. We didn’t have a good start the other night."

The Hawkeyes never trailed and built a 15-2 lead after a 13-point scoring run in which Garza and Connor McCaffery accounted for every point.

But after leading by 16, they stalled offensively and went eight minutes without scoring. They missed 11 consecutive shots and mixed in three turnovers to let the Cornhuskers close to within 25-21.

Wieskamp finally halted the drought by scoring on a drive and the Hawkeyes built a modest lead. CJ Fredrick, who made only 1 of his first 8 shots, fired one in from 25 feet with 6-foot-8 Matej Kavas in his face as the halftime buzzer sounded, pushing the Iowa lead to 41-30 at intermission.

"I make the most difficult shot and I missed the open ones," Fredrick said. "I’m still trying to process that."

Wieskamp and the Hawkeyes’ fast break got rolling after that to abruptly turn the game into a rout. Neither Garza nor Wieskamp played in the final 10 minutes.