Williams helps shoot Illini past Boilermakers

But Williams and Illinois' group of veterans strung enough together to win their third in a row.

"Just coming together and playing with confidence, really," Williams said. The game is about runs, so teams are going to make their runs. It's on us to stay together and do what we do every day."

Williams' 3-pointer with 15 minutes, 35 seconds left in the half gave way to a 3-pointer by Trent Frazier, the other senior who has been side-by-side with Williams for four years. That one tied the game 39-all with 14:45 left.

Purdue took a brief lead back before the flurry of points — a 20-4 run — sealed the third straight win over the Boilermakers.

"It's more not just the physical plays, it's more the emotional state with which they keep our huddles and our team," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said of the value of the two seniors helping snap a lengthy Purdue run. "What most people don't understand is you can get pretty dejected when a team is on a run like that.