Williams said Hawkeyes are huge test, even without fans

Roy Williams has been a head coach for the past 32 years in two of the most prominent programs in all of college basketball.
He is closing in on 900 career victories, split almost equally between Kansas and North Carolina.
He has seen about everything you can see in the college game.
However, he said he can’t recall a more daunting road game than the one his North Carolina team will face Tuesday night when it comes into Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face No. 3-ranked Iowa.
“Watching them on tape and looking at their stats, this may be as difficult a job as we’ve ever had on the road regardless of who it is and where it is,’’ Williams said.
The 6:30 p.m. matchup will be one of the marquee games of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Williams admitted the game may be made somewhat less challenging by the fact that there will be only a smattering of fans in the place.
“I think in some ways it’s easier because you don’t have the crowd going crazy when the other team scores two baskets in a row and you can’t hear what the call is and guys get nervous and the whole bit …’’ he said. “It’s easier from that standpoint but I’ve never lost a game because of the building. You lose because that other team was really good.’’
And Iowa, he said, is very good.
The Hawkeyes have won their first three games against much smaller, severely undermanned opponents. Certainly, none of them were as large or as gifted as Williams’ 16th-ranked Tar Heels.
“They’re a really good basketball team,’’ Williams reiterated in a conversation with reporters Monday. “I don’t care who they’re playing … They could play five of you guys and I’d still be worried about them because of who they are. They’re really freaking good.’’
As expected, Williams had high praise for Iowa center Luka Garza, who has averaged 34 points per game so far.
“The other day he was 14 for 15 in a game or something crazy like that,’’ Williams said. “He’ll be a load for us, for our young big guys to guard a big guy who’s really skilled and very well experienced in playing and doing those kind of things.
“Fran (McCaffery) does a great job with his team and they’ve got a lot of weapons but there’s no question that with Garza, you’ve got to cut down his percentage first … He is the real deal.’’
The Tar Heels probably are better equipped size-wise to deal with the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza than anyone. They have six players on the roster who are 6-10 or taller.
The most experienced of that group, senior Garrison Brooks, sprained an ankle in a 69-67 loss to Texas last week and has been limited in practice since then.
The Tar Heels also start two freshman guards, RJ Davis and Caleb Love. But Williams said he has gone with an all-freshman backcourt before and although the two youngsters have made a lot of mistakes in the first four games, he is very high on them.
“I don’t think they’re afraid of the moment and I like that because they’re competitive guys,’’ he said.
In fact, he likes the competitiveness and resilience of his entire team. Even after falling behind UNLV 13-0 and watching Texas open a 16-point lead, the Tar Heels never flinched.
“I love that part of it, that they don’t pack it in and say ‘Woe is me’ and go running, looking for their mama,’’ Williams said. “That’s the biggest positive. The negatives are we’re not shooting very well, we’re not handling it very well, we’re not defending very well.’’
