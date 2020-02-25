Winston comes alive in second half to topple Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The player most likely to be named Big Ten player of the year extended his string of 20-point scoring games.
But it was the player who won the award last season who took over when his team needed it most.
Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and also handed out nine assists as 24th-ranked Michigan State rallied from a halftime deficit to claim a 78-70 victory over No. 18 Iowa on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.
The two teams entered the game in a five-way tie for second place in the Big Ten and the Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) led by as much as 10 points early in the second half before Winston, aided by Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry, stepped up to gain control.
Iowa’s Luka Garza extended his streak of scoring 20 or more points to 13 consecutive games, tying Fred Brown’s 1971 school record, but he was held in check for much of the second half by Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman. Garza finished with 20 points and nine rebounds but had only two points in the final 15½ minutes.
"It was kind of what I think everybody thought it would be in terms of intensity level and atmosphere," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I thought we really handed all of those things except for the last couple of minutes."
Even with No. 2 scorer Joe Wieskamp struggling, the Hawkeyes led for much of the first half, taking a 33-27 advantage to the locker room. When Ryan Kriener fired in a 3-pointer a couple of minutes into the second half, the lead reached 42-32.
But Watts, who led both teams with a career-high 21 points, began the Michigan State comeback with a 3-pointer and Winston drained three 3s of his own in close succession to give the Spartans a two-point lead.
Winston either made or assisted on nine of the Spartans’ first 10 field goals in the second half.
"He hit a couple of shots early and they really started running some stuff for him …," McCaffery said. "Yeah, he got loose, but it also created opportunities for Henry and Rocket. Those guys got it going, too."
Iowa bounced back to regain the lead before a 7-0 scoring run, capped by another Watts 3, gave the Spartans a 66-61 lead with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left.
After Bakari Evelyn made a 3 for the Hawkeyes following an offensive rebound by Wieskamp, Henry, Watts and Winston combined to score six more points in a row to make it 72-64 with 1:05 remaining. They made six of eight free throws down the stretch to hold on.
"I thought we responded pretty much the entire game until the very end," McCaffery said. "We had a couple of very uncharacteristic turnovers by guys that normally don’t do that."
Henry contributed 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Michigan State (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten).
Kriener added 18 points and 7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes before fouling out and Connor McCaffery chipped in 11 points, 7 assists and 3 steals.
"They were going to live with other people (besides Garza) scoring, and Connor and Kriener stepped up in a big way," Coach McCaffery said.
However, Wieskamp endured another tough night. The former Muscatine star made just 1 of 8 shots from the field, 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and scored only four points. His only field goal came with 29.7 seconds remaining in the contest.
"He struggled shooting and scoring," McCaffery said. "In fairness to him, he didn’t hunt shots. He took good shots that were open and he was defended well. … You’ve got to give them credit for that."
The Hawkeyes have now lost 21 times in their last 22 visits to the Breslin Center with the only victory coming in 2016.