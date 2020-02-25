Winston comes alive in second half to topple Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The player most likely to be named Big Ten player of the year extended his string of 20-point scoring games.

But it was the player who won the award last season who took over when his team needed it most.

Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and also handed out nine assists as 24th-ranked Michigan State rallied from a halftime deficit to claim a 78-70 victory over No. 18 Iowa on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.

The two teams entered the game in a five-way tie for second place in the Big Ten and the Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) led by as much as 10 points early in the second half before Winston, aided by Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry, stepped up to gain control.

Iowa’s Luka Garza extended his streak of scoring 20 or more points to 13 consecutive games, tying Fred Brown’s 1971 school record, but he was held in check for much of the second half by Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman. Garza finished with 20 points and nine rebounds but had only two points in the final 15½ minutes.

"It was kind of what I think everybody thought it would be in terms of intensity level and atmosphere," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "I thought we really handed all of those things except for the last couple of minutes."