Wisconsin at Iowa at a glance

WISCONSIN AT IOWA

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll, has won four straight games, including an 85-80 victory over No. 24 Rutgers on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes have won eight straight games at home. Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds against the Scarlet Knights with Joe Wieskamp adding 18.

• Wisconsin suffered a 70-51 loss on the road to Purdue on Friday. It trailed 33-15 at halftime against the Boilermakers and were outrebounded 42-16. In their previous game the Badgers made a school-record 18 3-point field goals in a victory over Nebraska.

• Both the Hawkeyes and Badgers are within two games of the Big Ten lead and are ranked in the top 30 in the NCAA NET rankings. Iowa is No. 21 and Wisconsin No. 30. The Hawkeyes also are third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency (behind Gonzaga and Dayton) in the ratings compiled by Ken Pomeroy.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

