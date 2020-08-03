With Garza in fold, Hawkeyes entertaining big dreams

Connor McCaffery said he thinks this team is so well connected because the chemistry extends beyond the bounds of the playing floor.

“We all trust each other,’’ he said. “We all know what everyone is good at.

“I think when you have all of these weapons, it’s really hard for teams to plan defensively to stop you,’’ he added. “If they take away one thing, something else is going to open up. And we already know that no one can guard Luka 1-on-1.’’

Fredrick said everyone in the Hawkeyes’ rotation is capable of scoring bunches of points.

“So it’s going to be hard to just focus on one person, especially with Luka back,’’ he said. “The floor is going to be spread a lot more. Our shooters are going to be able to get some looks.’’

Coach McCaffery said he expects this team to be even better defensively, too, after making big strides in that area last season.

The potential for a special season had a lot to do with Garza’s decision to come back. He already has a shelf full of individual accolades, including a Big Ten player of the year trophy and six national player of the year awards. Now he’d like to add some team trophies.