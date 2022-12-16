WIU makes triumphant return to The Mark

Talking with teammate Jada Thorpe while walking into Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Friday night, things felt a little different to Allie Meadows.

The arena setting, the brighter lights, the gigantic video board all created a different vibe for the Western Illinois University freshman from Central DeWitt.

“This was big time, a lot of fun,’’ Meadows said after helping the Leathernecks claim a win in their final tuneup before Monday's start of Summit League play.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams from Western Illinois both took the court at the Moline arena for the first time in more than two decades, facing a pair of non-conference opponents.

The doubleheader was the first of what Western Illinois director of athletics Paul Bubb hopes will become an annual event just down River Drive from the university’s Quad-Cities campus.

The university hosted an alumni reception prior to the games and a crowd of around 1,000 watched both Leathernecks teams win at an event that included entertainment by the Davenport Assumption High School band and a youth dance team.

The Western Illinois men routed Eureka College 79-50 after the Leathernecks women defeated St. Xavier 84-69.

A 19-2 run to close the first half allowed Western Illinois’ men’s team to open a 41-11 halftime lead and move to 7-4 on the season with ease. Led by 14 points from Quinlan Bennett, the Leathernecks led by as many as 38 points just under four minutes into the second half.

In the women’s game, Western Illinois won for the fourth time in five games to improve to 5-6. The Leathernecks opened a 45-33 halftime lead and maintained a margin of between 11-18 points over the final 20 minutes.

The games were a homecoming of sorts for two Quad-City area players.

Meadows finished with six points and three rebounds in just under 20 minutes of action in the women’s game while senior Trenton Massner of Wapello finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes in the men’s game.

“There was a section in the crowd that was full of family members and a lot of my friends from high school who are getting back home on break so it was good to see all of them,’’ Meadows said. “It made it special.’’

She said the game provided an opportunity for fans who don’t get the chance to attend games in Macomb to see the Leathernecks play.

“We have a couple of other players from Iowa and this was great for them, it’s something I know they looked forward to and hopefully we will get to do it again,’’ Meadows said.

Massner had family and friends in the house as well in his first visit to the venue.

“It was a fun place to play, a really nice arena,’’ Massner said. “We’ll play in bigger places like this later on and for the young guys on the team especially this is an important experience.’’

Leathernecks men’s coach Rob Jeter agreed with that.

“Playing here was great. I’d like to see us play a game here every year,’’ Jeter said. “It’s important for Western to be involved in the community here.’’

Western Illinois women’s coach J.D. Gravina said the neutral-site game served its purpose.

“Getting in an arena this size was good for us,’’ Gravina said. “We’ll play in a setting like this at Nebraska-Omaha and again in the conference tournament. I think it was good for us to be out there under the bright lights in a bigger venue. This game had a bigger feel to it. It was a good experience.’’

Thorpe, who led the Leathernecks women with 21 points, said that was especially true given the large number of newcomers and players adjusting to expanded roles on this year’s team.

“We need to be able to come into arenas like this and play,’’ Thorpe said. “This game was a good chemistry game for us, good to get everybody in and get this type of experience. I think it will help us in a number of ways.’’