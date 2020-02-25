Wofford, Jones lead Vikings tabbed All-CCIW

Seniors Pierson Wofford and Lex Jones have put up some incredible numbers during their respective careers at Augustana, and the rest of the conference again took notice.
For the second straight season, Wofford was a unanimous first-team All-CCIW honoree on the men’s side, and Jones also earned her second straight first-team selection on the women’s side.
Those two were among five Vikings to earn recognition from the league. Senior Micah Martin joined Wofford on the eight-player first team and Austin Elledge earned a spot on the eight-player second team.
On the women's side, former Rock Island prep Lauren Hall, just a sophomore, was a second-team selection by vote of the league coaches.
Wofford leads men's honorees
A blue-collar work ethic has paid huge dividends for Wofford, a fifth-year senior who has excelled in a roller-coaster of a career that included missed court time because of a broken jaw, a school suspension and ACL surgery.
“Pierson Wofford is 43-6 in CCIW games he's played. I don't know that there's ever been another player in the history of this conference with a better winning percentage,” gushed Augie coach Grey Giovanine of his resilient standout. “That is absolutely phenomenal. … He shows up every day whether it's the weight room, or getting his extra shots in, or conditioning, or practice — he just shows up ready to go.”
Maybe the biggest thing about Wofford and all he has accomplished en route to Augie’s 18-7, 12-4 CCIW second-place finish is that he remains humble.
“We don’t really care as much about the individual awards as much as we do the team things,” said Wofford, who nonetheless was excited to be honored. "It just goes to show all the hard work that Austin, me, Micah and the rest of the team all put in just to be able to get the awards and get us to second place.”
Wofford said this is the end of his basketball playing career, but he is hoping to extend this season past this weekend’s CCIW Tournament in Naperville. He carries team-high averages of 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game into that event. He also leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (42.0%) and is second in field goal (52.3%) and free-throw (84.6%) shooting.
Martin averages 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He leads the team in field goal percentage (61%) and blocked shots (55) and is Augustana’s career record holder in both categories — 61.2% shooting and 210 blocks.
Elledge has come back from a broken hand that ended his junior season prematurely and a pulled calf muscle that delayed his senior season debut to become Augie’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game. He leads the team in free-throw shooting at 90.5% and 38 made 3-pointers.
“Micah is a guy that has come so far,” said Giovanine of Martin who hopes to play professionally after graduation. “People have been able to watch his development unfold; he’s just made tremendous strides from his freshman year to his senior year. … I think he can have a tremendous career post-college. If he continues the trend line he is on, he will do very well.
“Austin was a two-year junior varsity guy who hung in there as a loyal teammate and sub behind All-American Chris Orange and then steps right in and fills the void and is an all-conference performer. … He has really overcome a great deal and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
The Vikings have appeared in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons with these guys on the floor, including a trip to the 2017 national championship game.
Jones, Hall pace women
Despite having just turned 20 years old in December, Jones has proven herself to be one of the more savvy players in the league. Her combination of ball-handling skills and slick inside moves has made her a dangerous weapon for the Vikings.
“My whole thing is that whatever the team does is where my success comes from,” said Jones, who plans on pursuing her Masters degree in international studies in London in the fall and continue playing basketball. “Winning this honor just means that we accomplished what we set out to do this season and I get to reap the benefits of that.
“I’m super ecstatic and super proud of everyone’s hard work.”
Heading into Tuesday’s CCIW Tournament game at Millikin, Jones led the Vikings in scoring (15.1 ppg), rebounding (11.0 rpg), assists (85) and steals (66).
The Chicago Marist prep is the Augustana women's first two-time first team all-conference honoree since Rock Island's Keesha Brooks in 1992 and 1993.
In league play, the 5-foot-7 Jones became just the fourth player in CCIW history, and the first since 1991, to snare over 200 rebounds. She’s also just the fifth player to lead the conference in rebounding two years in a row. Her average of 12.6 rebounds per game led the league, and she also ranked third in field goal percentage (41.8) and steals (2.2 per game), fifth in assists (3.6), sixth in scoring (15.0) and 10th in free throw percentage (68.3%). She recorded a double-double in 13 of 16 CCIW games this season.
“Lex being Lex, we knew she had proven herself as a first-teamer all season,” said Augie women’s coach Mark Beinborn.
Hall is one of three sophomores (to go with one freshman) on the honor squad.
Hall is the Vikings' third-leading scorer (9.8 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (7.2 rpg). Her team-leading 46.6% from 3-point range puts her on pace to break Kristen Pence’s 2004-05 single-season school record of 41.1%. The versatile 5-9 guard set a single-game school mark when she made 8-of-9 3-pointers versus Carthage earlier this month.
“Lu has gotten better and better defensively, got more double-doubles and has been rebounding more as the year went on,” said Beinborn. “Lu is pumped up in so many categories — rebounding, 3-point shooting, those things all added up for her.”