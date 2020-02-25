Wofford, Jones lead Vikings tabbed All-CCIW

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Micah is a guy that has come so far,” said Giovanine of Martin who hopes to play professionally after graduation. “People have been able to watch his development unfold; he’s just made tremendous strides from his freshman year to his senior year. … I think he can have a tremendous career post-college. If he continues the trend line he is on, he will do very well.

“Austin was a two-year junior varsity guy who hung in there as a loyal teammate and sub behind All-American Chris Orange and then steps right in and fills the void and is an all-conference performer. … He has really overcome a great deal and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

The Vikings have appeared in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons with these guys on the floor, including a trip to the 2017 national championship game.

Jones, Hall pace women

Despite having just turned 20 years old in December, Jones has proven herself to be one of the more savvy players in the league. Her combination of ball-handling skills and slick inside moves has made her a dangerous weapon for the Vikings.