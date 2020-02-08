Wofford, Vikings come up big in road win over Illinois Wesleyan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On both ends of the court and with not only Wofford. Micah Martin, who again battled first-half foul trouble, was a force defensively with four blocks and numerous other altered shots as he finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Fellow senior Austin Elledge was dynamite with his mid-range game, finishing with 15 points.

And then there was Wofford who seemingly hit the key shots when they were needed.

Wofford hit a 3-pointer to start the second half that spurred a 12-2 Viking run that opened a double-digit lead just under two minutes into the second half. Augie never lost that lead despite some scoring droughts as IWU tried to claw back into the contest. However, Wofford was the man again late as he hit two step-back jumpers and two free throws on three straight possessions as the game wound under three minutes left.

“We drew that up at halftime,” said Giovanine of Wofford’s triple to open the second half. “The rest of those, he got on his own. It was just a big-time player making big-time plays.”

Augie trailed 39-38 with 1:13 left in the first half, but took a 41-39 halftime lead as Elledge hit a shot in the paint and freshman Matt Hanushewsky split a pair of free throws.