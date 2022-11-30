Wolfpack perfect test for Martin, Hawkeyes

Following up a perfect game from 3-point range against Connecticut with another nationally-ranked opponent, Kate Martin looks forward to the next challenge.

The 10th-ranked Hawkeyes host 12th-ranked North Carolina State in a 7:30 p.m. ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, another in a string of tests for Iowa.

“These games, they are great opportunities for us. We just have to keep the pedal to the metal and keep playing Iowa basketball,’’ Martin said Wednesday.

That wasn’t an issue Sunday for Martin, who was 6-for-6 from behind the arc on her way to a 20-point performance in the Hawkeyes’ 86-79 loss Sunday to the third-ranked Huskies in the title game of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore.

“Whenever you’re making shots like that, it feels good,’’ Martin said. “My teammates did a great of finding me.’’

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures against Connecticut and that type of balance will be big again as Iowa hosts the Wolfpack, who have won the last three regular championships in the ACC.

“We need to keep moving the ball the way we have been, keep getting everybody involved,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “This is a team that has three excellent shooters from 3-point range, players we’ll need to be aware of.’’

Diamond Johnson, a preseason all-ACC pick who began her career at Rutgers, leads three North Carolina State players who average in double figures with her 13.6 points per game.

Johnson has helped the Wolfpack to a 6-1 start to the season with a 52.5-percent start from 3-point range.

Jada Boyd, Madison Hayes and Jakia Brown-Turner have also displayed potential from behind the arc.

Like Iowa, North Carolina State’s record includes a loss to Connecticut.

The Huskies handed the Wolpack a 91-69 loss at UConn on Nov. 20.

“It’s interesting to have a common opponent so early and be able to watch how they competed against them after we just got done playing them,’’ Martin said. “It’s going to be another challenge for us, but we like that.’’

So does Bluder.

“I feel like with a veteran team it’s good to be playing good competition and not just a bunch of gimmies,’’ Bluder said.

Thursday’s game is Iowa’s final test before the start of Big Ten play on Sunday when the Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin.