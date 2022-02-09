A broken bone, but no broken dreams for SAU's Stewart

The St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team has been cruising right along this season, combining a strong defensive presence with an offense that can strike from anyplace on the court.

With a 20-win season already booked and in the hunt for a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title, the Fighting Bees are looking to finish even stronger than how they have played to this point.

Helping in that regard is getting junior guard Mel Stewart back in the lineup and getting her up to speed in the final few weeks of the season as she returns from a series of injuries, the latest of which was a broken wrist.

Stewart showed what she can add to the Fighting Bees in Monday’s 74-52 CCAC victory over visiting Trinity Christian when the Bees used a huge fourth quarter to break open what had been a three-point game after three frames.

The 6-footer who prepped at Dwight (Ill.) Township was on the court for 23 minutes of that game — in critical situations — and scored 10 points to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal. It was her most extensive action since returning on Jan. 29.

Being back on the court is such a relief, she said. And that is in more ways than one for the guard who is averaging 6.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in her seven appearances, four of those after the injury.

“It feels so good after pretty much watching the entire season from the bench and (the team) having all this success,” Stewart said. “It’s fun to watch, but it’s even better to play, especially when the team is playing so well.

“It’s a fun group to be with and I really enjoy being back.”

Stewart started the first two games of the season — averaging 10.5 points in those — before being sidelined by what she called a dislocated kneecap. She missed two games and returned for one. In a practice on Nov. 15, coach Krista Van Hauen said Stewart was hit going up for a layup during action and the friendly fire was costly. Having lost her balance, Stewart tried to catch herself as she fell. Her left wrist took the brunt of the fall.

Stewart said she had the cast on her wrist for six weeks and then had to go through “a month of physical therapy before I could get on the court.”

The time away from action was tough, said Stewart, who also missed time last year with a minor knee injury.

“Up until my college career, I had never been hurt before,” she said. “This was a new experience.”

Being back is an even bigger relief emotionally as she said she struggled dealing with her limited role on the sideline as the team was piling up the victories.

“It was more of a mental struggle than I really realized,” she said. “… You just have to keep remembering that you’re still important to the team and still as much a part of the team as anybody else, which is something I struggled with especially with the success we had.

“Coming back now, I realize how important I was and how important I am now — and everybody is — to our success.

“You always have these thoughts while you’re out, 'Do they really need you when they’re playing so well?’” she admitted. “Then you come back and it flows so much better. It’s great to be back in, even just to help the team in the little ways I can. I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

Stewart looked as if her game is in pretty good shape despite being sidelined for nearly two months.

Her presence gives the Fighting Bees (24-2, 17-2 CCAC heading into Saturday’s senior day game against Holy Cross) quite a different look on the court.

Stewart brings tremendous athleticism has a nice mid-range game, hitting some free-throw line jumpers and also working in the paint. That is an added threat for the Bees. They have plenty of size to work the paint with Bettendorf junior Kylie Wroblewski and Jaynee and Madeline Prestegaard and deep threat-shooters in Anna Plumer, Shayne Smith and Maddy Cash.

“It’s nice to have her because she’s a big guard — she plays point guard and sees the floor really well,” Van Hauen said. “It’s nice to have her back in the rotation.”

Her teammates are also glad to have her back.

“It’s huge,” said Wroblewski of Stewart’s return. “She’s such a great addition to this team and we love having her out there. She adds a lot on both offense and defense and she’s super-athletic, so we love having her back. It’s a great addition as we head to the postseason.”

