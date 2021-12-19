Augie scores win -- by forfeit

It wasn't really how they wanted to get it, but the Augustana College women's basketball program picked up a win Sunday afternoon.

Without playing.

The scheduled CCIW contest against North Park at the Carver Center was forfeited as the Chicagoland Vikings experienced positive COVID tests within the program and were not able to play.

According to Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski, per CCIW league rules instituted for this season, any team not able to play a game because of health issues forfeits the game.

Augie coach Mark Beinborn said that he was told the North Park women had a positive COVID test on Saturday and another on Sunday morning. School officials did not allow the team to travel.

“I would rather play the game,” said Beinborn, whose club now stands 6-5, 1-2 in the CCIW. “We've been working really hard this week. We've covered some ground this week and gotten better and gotten better at executing and getting some of our young players understanding what we're running and what we're doing.

“I want to play, go out and earn this. It's about this young group just continuing to play and get experience and getting better.”