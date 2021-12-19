Augie scores win -- by forfeit

It wasn't really how they wanted to get it, but the Augustana College women's basketball program picked up a win Sunday afternoon.
Without playing.
The scheduled CCIW contest against North Park at the Carver Center was forfeited as the Chicagoland Vikings experienced positive COVID tests within the program and were not able to play.
According to Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski, per CCIW league rules instituted for this season, any team not able to play a game because of health issues forfeits the game.
Augie coach Mark Beinborn said that he was told the North Park women had a positive COVID test on Saturday and another on Sunday morning. School officials did not allow the team to travel.
“I would rather play the game,” said Beinborn, whose club now stands 6-5, 1-2 in the CCIW. “We've been working really hard this week. We've covered some ground this week and gotten better and gotten better at executing and getting some of our young players understanding what we're running and what we're doing.
“I want to play, go out and earn this. It's about this young group just continuing to play and get experience and getting better.”
That is especially needed for Augie as roles have changed with a couple of major knee injuries to transfer guard Presley Case (who had surgery and is on the mend) and most recently to Linnea Johansen (who will require surgery).
“We had a really great week of practice and they needed some bonding, which they did outside of basketball,” Beinborn said of post finals-week activities. “They did some talk as far as what they need from each other on the floor. We've got a lot of players playing together for the first time with our freshman and sophomore class — essentially all being like freshmen this year.
"They really grew this week.”
The loss leaves NPU 7-3, also 1-2 in the league.
So, instead of playing a game against the other league Vikings, the Augie program split up and played an intra-squad scrimmage Sunday so they could get some run ahead of a break through Christmas day.
The team is back on campus next Sunday.
The Vikings' next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Monmouth. That non-conference contest is slated for a 7 p.m. tip at Carver Center.