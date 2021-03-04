Augie women lose CCIW Tournament opener

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was a tough finish to a tumultuous season for the Augustana College women's basketball team Thursday evening.

Outscored 24-16 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings dropped a hotly contested 67-61 decision to hosting Carroll in the CCIW Tournament quarterfinal clash at Van Male Fieldhouse.

Because of a reshuffle of the tournament pairings with No. 1 seed Wheaton dropping out because of COVID-19 protocols, it led to a third straight meeting between the two teams in the last eight days. The fourth and fifth seeds split the first two, each winning on the road.

The Vikings (4-6) scored the last five points of the second quarter and first five points of third quarter to open a 40-30 lead, and it appeared as if the road team success might continue. However, Carroll (7-5) pulled to within 45-43 heading into the fourth.

A Gabbi Loiz bucket gave Augie a 47-43 advantage with 8:16 left, but the hosts kept it close in a game that see-sawed from there. Augie's largest fourth-quarter lead was 50-46 when Linnea Johansen (11 points) hit a triple with 7:29 left.