 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Augie women lose CCIW Tournament opener
topical
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | CARROLL 67, AUGUSTANA 61

Augie women lose CCIW Tournament opener

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was a tough finish to a tumultuous season for the Augustana College women's basketball team Thursday evening.

Outscored 24-16 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings dropped a hotly contested 67-61 decision to hosting Carroll in the CCIW Tournament quarterfinal clash at Van Male Fieldhouse.

Because of a reshuffle of the tournament pairings with No. 1 seed Wheaton dropping out because of COVID-19 protocols, it led to a third straight meeting between the two teams in the last eight days. The fourth and fifth seeds split the first two, each winning on the road.

The Vikings (4-6) scored the last five points of the second quarter and first five points of third quarter to open a 40-30 lead, and it appeared as if the road team success might continue. However, Carroll (7-5) pulled to within 45-43 heading into the fourth.

A Gabbi Loiz bucket gave Augie a 47-43 advantage with 8:16 left, but the hosts kept it close in a game that see-sawed from there. Augie's largest fourth-quarter lead was 50-46 when Linnea Johansen (11 points) hit a triple with 7:29 left.

Carroll took the lead for good at 58-56 with 2:58 left and Katie Rohner made 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch to stave off the Vikings, who made just two field goals in the final 5:15 after a Kylie Jozwik 3-pointer tied the game at 54.

Loiz led Augie with 14 points and Lauren Hall grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds but missed another double-double with eight points.

The Vikings, who were paused twice during the season because of COVID-19 issues, played without freshman standout Hannah Simmer, who was still in concussion protocol.

Rohner led the Pioneers with 17 points. Theresa Wichser hit five 3-pointers for her 15 points. Brooke Foster added 14.

Gabbi Loiz, Augustana women's basketball

Loiz

 CONTRIBUTED
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News