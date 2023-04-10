NEW YORK — Brea Beal had to wait longer than many envisioned to hear her name called Monday night, but the former Rock Island High School standout is off to the WNBA.

The Minnesota Lynx selected Beal 24th overall in the second round of the draft, making her South Carolina’s fourth pick of the night alongside forward Aliyah Boston (No. 1 to the Indiana Fever), forward Laeticia Amihere (No. 8 to the Atlanta Dream) and guard Zia Cooke (No. 10 to the Los Angeles Sparks).

Beal was a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist and AP Honorable Mention All-American for South Carolina in 2022-23 as the Gamecocks went 36-1 and reached the Final Four.

Considered one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, Beal averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this past season. She started in all 37 games and shot a career-high 38% from beyond the arc.

"It definitely shows the hard work I've put in," Beal said in a press conference following her selection. "Especially coming into college, everybody expects you to score and expected to be the leading scorer of a team.

"But being able to establish another role, be great at that and build all-around character, it shows my growth, my discipline, my patience. And for the Minnesota Lynx to see that, that's just a blessing."

Beal was expected to be a first-round pick by multiple mock drafts, with most projecting her to be selected seventh overall by the Indiana Fever.

Beal's teammate, Boston, led the Gamecocks to a national championship her junior year and losing only nine games total. She was a three-time Associated Press All-American and also the Player of the Year as a junior.

“It’s really special, I’m thankful to God for putting me in this position,” said the 21-year-old Boston, from the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I’m ready to get there and get to work.”

The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the WNBA draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

“Everyone that has a COVID year has a tough choice,” Boston said. “You could be somewhere you know the system. ... It took a lot of thought.”

Minnesota took Diamond Miller of Maryland with the No. 2 pick, and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist of Villanova with the third pick. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, who was the WNBA's first president, sat with Siegrist.

The Wings also drafted UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal two picks later. She had transferred to UConn after a stellar career at Fairfield.

“It feels surreal, really didn’t think I’d be here,” Senechal said. “I've come a long way, gone through a lot of challenges.”

Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington. The Mystics quickly traded her to Dallas soon after selecting the 6-foot-7 center. Washington got back a future first- and second-round pick.

“It was a very interesting feeling,” Soares said. “Pure excitement going to Washington, but now getting to go to Dallas. It's going to be a great next step to the journey.”

Soares tore her ACL in January and will miss the upcoming WNBA season.

Ashley Joens will join Soares in Dallas. Joens was picked No. 19 by the Dallas Wings in the second round. She’s a three-time recipient of the Cheryl Miller Award, a four-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and a two-time WBCA All-American.

Joens, who started all 158 games in her career, finished as Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer with 3,060 career points and was just the 14th player in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball history to reach 3,000 points.

Stanford guard Haley Jones went sixth to Atlanta. Indiana's Grace Berger was drafted seventh by the Fever.

Seattle took Tennessee's Jordan Horston ninth. Dallas chose Maryland's Abby Meyers with the 11th pick. Meyers started her career at Princeton before finishing with the Terrapins.

Minnesota closed out the first round taking French center Maïa Hirsch.

Iowa's Monika Czinano was drafted with the 26th overall pick (second pick of the third round) by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Czinano finished her Iowa career with 2,413 points, 787 rebounds and shot at least 67% the past four seasons. She is the third Hawkeye to be drafted in the past five seasons along with Megan Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle.

Davenport native and Rock Island graduate Chrislyn Carr was not among the 36 selections in the draft.