Bees' rally falls short in CCAC Tourney

The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to have a shot to tie or win Tuesday’s Chicagoland Collegiate Conference Tournament quarterfinal in the closing seconds.

However, Mel Stewart’s desperation heave was off the mark, allowing fifth-ranked Olivet Nazarene to edge the fourth-seeded Fighting Bees 78-76 inside Lee Lohman Arena.

“We had a shot, and that’s all you can ask for,” St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “I’m super proud of my kids. If that goes, now you win by one and we’re celebrating instead of crying.”

The Fighting Bees lost their final four games and closed the season with a 24-6 record after a 22-1 start to the season.

After a back-and-forth first half in which St. Ambrose took a 39-38 lead into the intermission, ONU (20-10) scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take a 70-57 lead. But St. Ambrose guards Shayne Smith and Anna Plumer hit back-to-back 3-pointers — the first two 3-pointers of the game for the Bees — to give their team a spark.

“That was huge,” Smith said. “We definitely needed that, because without those two 3s I think it would have been a different game. We just didn’t want to quit. We knew what was on the line.”

The Tigers still held a six-point lead with 15 seconds remaining, but Plumer hit another 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to trim the lead to three. The Bees struggled to foul, and didn’t stop the clock until there were just 5.1 seconds left.

Olivet Nazarene’s Maggie Cora made the second of two foul shots to push the Tigers’ lead back to four. Plumer was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, and made all three free throws to trim the lead to one with 2.6 seconds remaining.

Kennedy Johnson made one of two free throws to give ONU a two-point lead, but the Bees had one final shot. They attempted to lob the ball inside to forward Jaynee Prestegaard, but Olivet’s Zanna Myers tipped away the ball. Stewart grabbed the ball near the 3-point line, but her heave hit high on the backboard.

“When we got down 13, that didn’t change the way we wanted to play and the way that we wanted to finish our season, so we continued to play hard to the end,” St. Ambrose guard Maddy Cash said.

St. Ambrose had defeated Olivet Nazarene twice during the regular season, pouring in a total of 199 points in the two victories, but Tuesday’s game played out differently.

"It’s always hard to beat a team three times,” Smith said. “We had beaten them twice this year, so we knew it was going to be a battle and we knew they were going to be gunning for us.”

Olivet Nazarene, which attempted 99 3-pointers in the first two meetings, played an uptempo, full-court pressing style and then moved the ball up the floor as quickly as possible on offense. Every few minutes, they would bring in a fresh five players.

“It’s exhausting. We have never really liked playing them,” Cash said. “We’ve always called it a track meet. We don’t enjoy their style of play, so we have to come in and try to play the opposite way. We have to slow down and try to slow them down.”

Johnson and Karina Smits scored 15 points apiece for Olivet Nazarene. Caroline Boehne had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Cora scored 12 points.

Kylie Wroblewski had a double-double of 25 points and 13 points for St. Ambrose. Smith finished with 18 points and seven rebounds before she fouled out with 5.1 seconds left. She walked off the floor sobbing, having played in her final collegiate game after starting her career at Monmouth College.

“It was my second chance,” Smith said as she fought back tears. “Covid took a lot away from me with not having a season last year. The chance to play one more year was really big for me. I was super thankful and super excited to get in here and work. We had a good season, but it just didn’t completely go the way we wanted it. This will be a season I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Smith was one of four seniors who played in their final SAU game. Cash, who scored 11 points in Tuesday’s contest, along with reserves Madeline Prestegaard and Sarah Goldensoph, will also graduate. Cash was the third in her family to play for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball program, along with older sisters Megan and Lauren.

“It was cool to follow in their legacy and play here,” Cash said. "I wanted to show I could be just as good as them at the college level. As a senior, it’s definitely hard ending my career the way that I did, but I would say I’m proud of the way I played and proud of the way my team played.”

Olivet Nazarene 78, St. Ambrose 76

Olivet Nazarene;22;16;26;14;—;78

St. Ambrose;25;14;18;19;—;76

Olivet Nazarene (20-10) — Kennedy Johnson 5-16 5-8 15, Khendel Rolison 1-5 0-0 2, Zanna Myers 1-8 1-2 4, Maggie Cora 5-8 1-2 12, Caroline Boehne 5-7 3-3 13, Karina Smits 5-18 0-0 15, Avery Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Alayha Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Demosthenes 3-6 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Engle 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Clark 3-3 0-0 6, Jamie Finn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-77 10-15 78.

St. Ambrose (24-6) — Shayne Smith 8-19 0-0 18, Maddy Cash 3-6 5-5 11, Anna Plumer 2-4 3-3 9, Jaynee Prestegaard 1-6 0-0 2, Kylie Wroblewski 11-15 3-3 25, Mel Stewart 2-6 0-0 4, Abby Lundquist 0-1 1-2 1, Avari Everts 1-4 0-0 2, Madeline Prestegaard 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 30-64 12-13 76.

3-point goals: Olivet Nazarene 10-39 (Smits 5-14, Demosthenes 2-4, Curry 1-2, Cora 1-4, Myers 1-8, Rolison 0-3, Finn 0-3, Engle 0-1), St. Ambrose 4-11 (Plumer 2-4, Smith 2-5, Cash 0-1, Wroblewski 0-1). Rebounds: Olivet Nazarene 38 (Boehne 10), St. Ambrose 47 (Wroblewski 13). Turnovers: Olivet Nazarene 11, St. Ambrose 21. Total fouls: Olivet Nazarene 18, St. Ambrose 14. Fouled out: Smith.

