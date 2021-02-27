Beinborn erupts for 31 points in Augie women's victory

Two fouls later, Edell buried two free throws with :02 left for a 68-65 lead.

Carroll (6-5, 6-5 CCIW) cut the margin to 68-67 when Katie Evans hit two of three free throws with :01 showing after an unusual play gave her three tosses. Hall then grabbed the rebound after the missed third shot and was fouled.

Hall split her two free throws with no time on the clock to finish off the win in which four starters played 30+ minutes.

However, it was Beinborn who kept the Vikings (4-5, 4-5 CCIW) in the game with her shooting. The sophomore was 11 of 19 from the field and drilled 8 of 16 3-pointers as she easily eclipsed her previous career high of 19 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds to help Augie to a huge 40-22 rebounding edge.

“She was just in a position to be ready to catch and shoot,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn of his daughter’s huge offensive output. “We’ve been getting on her to stop catching the ball with her head and down and looking to attack. … She needs to look at shot-first and get back to being to being you.”

She showed that approach on Saturday.

“At the beginning of the year, it’s weird because I never really had gone through this where I was doubting myself,” said Macy, who came into the game averaging a team-best 10.1 points in a balanced offense. “If I was open, I wouldn’t think I was open and not think shoot-first. I was thinking more drive-first, which I shouldn’t be thinking.”

