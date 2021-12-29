BHC women put up big numbers in win

Women's basketball
Black Hawk 92, Palm Beach 75: The Black Hawk College women's basketball team put up some huge numbers Wednesday in a 92-75 victory over Palm Beach State College at the Illinois Central College Holiday Tournament in Peoria.
Playing back near her hometown, Khloe Damm had a career day in leading the Braves to a season-high offensive output. The freshman who prepped at Illinois Valley Central erupted for 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Braves.
While presumably coming up just short of a school record for points in a game, Damm had plenty of support. Sophomore Megan Teal added 23 points (to go with seven rebounds and five assists) and former Kewanee Wethersfield prep Lexi Nichols, also a sophomore, added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The 7-8 Braves had 22 assists on their 38 baskets, shooting 56% from the field (38 of 68).
BHC closes out tourney play on Thursday in the consolation championship game at noon.