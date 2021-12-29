 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHC women put up big numbers in win
0 Comments
spotlight alert

BHC women put up big numbers in win

  • Updated
  • 0

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 92, Palm Beach 75: The Black Hawk College women's basketball team put up some huge numbers Wednesday in a 92-75 victory over Palm Beach State College at the Illinois Central College Holiday Tournament in Peoria.

Playing back near her hometown, Khloe Damm had a career day in leading the Braves to a season-high offensive output. The freshman who prepped at Illinois Valley Central erupted for 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Braves. 

While presumably coming up just short of a school record for points in a game, Damm had plenty of support. Sophomore Megan Teal added 23 points (to go with seven rebounds and five assists) and former Kewanee Wethersfield prep Lexi Nichols, also a sophomore, added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The 7-8 Braves had 22 assists on their 38 baskets, shooting 56% from the field (38 of 68). 

BHC closes out tourney play on Thursday in the consolation championship game at noon. 

khloe damm BHC women's hoops.jpg

Damm

 submitted
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News