BHC women's basketball team gets short season

Logan Frye is like so many other people. In the last 13 months or so, he has learned to adapt and make the best of the situations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Black Hawk College women's basketball coach is cautiously optimistic that his team can salvage at least a little bit of hope after the 2020-21 season was canceled in December.

With NJCAA and school approval, Frye's Lady Braves will partake in a short, alternate season that begins this week that has been set up for schools that opted out of the regular season.

After getting in some additional practice hours, the Lady Braves are scheduled to play four games and are looking for a fifth in the next two weeks. The Braves tip-off those games Thursday with a contest at Rock Valley. A rematch will be Saturday at noon at BHC's Building 3 gym.

A home-and-home set with Oakton CC will follow.

“I think the girls are looking forward to it,” Frye said. “I think the girls are really looking forward to it. It will give them some type of feeling to actually be able to participate in some type of season. It will give them some closure on their freshmen year.”