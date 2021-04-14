BHC women's basketball team gets short season

Logan Frye is like so many other people. In the last 13 months or so, he has learned to adapt and make the best of the situations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the Black Hawk College women's basketball coach is cautiously optimistic that his team can salvage at least a little bit of hope after the 2020-21 season was canceled in December.
With NJCAA and school approval, Frye's Lady Braves will partake in a short, alternate season that begins this week that has been set up for schools that opted out of the regular season.
After getting in some additional practice hours, the Lady Braves are scheduled to play four games and are looking for a fifth in the next two weeks. The Braves tip-off those games Thursday with a contest at Rock Valley. A rematch will be Saturday at noon at BHC's Building 3 gym.
A home-and-home set with Oakton CC will follow.
“I think the girls are looking forward to it,” Frye said. “I think the girls are really looking forward to it. It will give them some type of feeling to actually be able to participate in some type of season. It will give them some closure on their freshmen year.”
Frye will also be putting out a product that will look vastly different than the team he was planning on having on the court in November. His roster is made up of just seven players — six freshmen and a sophomore transfer, who he is hoping will return next fall.
A number of those freshmen are local — Jasmine Bell (United Township), Sidney Garrett (Riverdale), Lexi Nichols (Kewanee Wethersfield) and Carley Whitsell (Sherrard).
Frye reported that two key sophomores expected to be back from last season’s 21-11 squad are not available. First-team All-Arrowhead Conference selection Sydney Hannam (Canton HS) transferred at the semester in order to stay on track for a potential move to a four-year school in the fall.
Megan Teal (Delavan HS) tore an ACL in practice last fall and is rehabbing after surgery.
“That was pretty devastating,” Frye said of Teal’s injury.
Frye noted that there is a possibility of her being back at BHC for her final season of eligibility on either a medical redshirt or the blanket COVID-19 waiver that the NJCAA is allowing.
While getting in four games may seem like a small consolation prize, Frye is hoping to make the most of them.
“It’s getting them a taste of what college basketball is about,” Frye said. “It seems like Rock Valley is in the national tournament just about every year at the Division III level, so we’re going to get some good competition and get them an opportunity to play at the college level. It will be good closure for this year and give them a good start to next year.”
Frye is already looking ahead to the next bunch of recruits he will add to this group. He said that he is still looking to bring in talent despite the odd recruiting circumstances.
“We would have kids come to our games. We would have kids come to our practices. They don’t get that opportunity, so we’ve had to change up our recruiting a little bit,” he said. “On the bright side of it, we got out to high school gyms a lot more. It wasn’t too often that our coaching staff wasn’t in a gym this past winter.”
Among the incoming locals are Fulton’s Liz Fish, a first-team All-Three Rivers Conference selection and second-team All-Western Illinois selection, and Mercer County point guard Madi Finch (an honorable mention All-Western Illinois selection).
Monmouth-Roseville standout Kelsey Shelton also committed last fall.
Corinna Noble, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection from Galena, is also expected to join the program. She was an NUIC first-team all-conference selection this past season.
Men's hoops: While the women's program embarks on this short season, the men's program is not going to be playing any games.
The Braves have been taking advantage of allowable practice times with interim head coach Derek Griffin overseeing those workouts.