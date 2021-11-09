Clark and Hawkeyes pick up where they left off in season-opening rout

In fact, the Hawkeyes were 27 for 28 at the line as a team.

"I’m really not surprised at all because we shoot those every day in practice and chart them," Clark said. "We’re always over 90%."

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was more than satisfied with the way her No. 9-ranked team started the game, pointing to a 31 to 11 score at the end of the first quarter.

"We turned the ball over too many times tonight, but that’s something we can work on," she said.

The Hawkeyes had seven turnovers in the first six minutes of the second quarter to let New Hampshire close the gap a little but they surged in the later stages of the quarter to make it 48-23 at halftime.

The visiting Wildcats scored the first seven points of the third quarter before the Hawkeyes put them away with a 21-4 scoring run.

Bluder said she thought her team was bothered a little by New Hampshire’s zone defense, something she admitted the Hawkeyes haven’t worked on much.

"We usually don’t get zoned very much so that was kind of different for us," she said.