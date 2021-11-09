Clark and Hawkeyes pick up where they left off in season-opening rout

IOWA CITY — If you were expecting Caitlin Clark to experience some sort of sophomore jinx in her second season with the Iowa women’s basketball team, well … think again.
Clark and her Hawkeyes teammates picked right up where they left off at the end of last season, relentlessly pushing the pace and romping to a 93-50 victory over New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the season opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark, who averaged 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game as a freshman last season, posted statistics eerily similar to what she did a year ago, finishing with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.
So, it was pretty much business as usual, other than the fact that the free-spirited 6-foot guard thought the arena smelled like the inside of a Culver’s restaurant and there were actual people in attendance, unlike last season.
Neither of those things bothered her in the least.
"I’m one of those people who loves playing in front of fans," Clark said. "We had some here for the exhibition game and there was even more tonight. It was kind of loud and energetic."
Clark did her damage Tuesday while attempting only 10 shots from the field, including a 30-footer that she drained near the end of the first half. It helped that she was 11 for 11 on free throws.
In fact, the Hawkeyes were 27 for 28 at the line as a team.
"I’m really not surprised at all because we shoot those every day in practice and chart them," Clark said. "We’re always over 90%."
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was more than satisfied with the way her No. 9-ranked team started the game, pointing to a 31 to 11 score at the end of the first quarter.
"We turned the ball over too many times tonight, but that’s something we can work on," she said.
The Hawkeyes had seven turnovers in the first six minutes of the second quarter to let New Hampshire close the gap a little but they surged in the later stages of the quarter to make it 48-23 at halftime.
The visiting Wildcats scored the first seven points of the third quarter before the Hawkeyes put them away with a 21-4 scoring run.
Bluder said she thought her team was bothered a little by New Hampshire’s zone defense, something she admitted the Hawkeyes haven’t worked on much.
"We usually don’t get zoned very much so that was kind of different for us," she said.
Monika Czinano scored 14 points for the Hawkeyes with McKenna Warnock adding 12 and Tomi Taiwo 10. They shot 51.8% from the field, 61.1% in the first quarter.
Bluder was even more pleased with her team’s defense, which hasn’t always been a strength.
"I thought we did some good things on defense," Bluder said. "We held them to 30% shooting and 50 points. I think the competition is going to get more difficult as we go along, though."
Warnock also felt the defense was improved over a year ago.
"That’s something we’ve worked on for months now," she said. "This gives us a chance to see what we need to improve on."