Clark erupts for arena-record 44 points in Hawkeye rout

IOWA CITY — First, Caitlin Clark reached a milestone. Then, the All-American scored more points than any women's basketball player in a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark erupted for a career-high and arena-record 44 points as 21st-ranked Iowa pounded Evansville 93-56 Sunday in a nonconference tilt.
"Most points in Carver, that's pretty special," Clark said in a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network.
"It just speaks to the offense we run. It is a read and react offense and that's when I'm at my best."
In just her 40th career game, Clark became the fastest player in Big Ten Conference history to reach 1,000 points when she buried a transition 3-pointer in the opening quarter. Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a Big Ten record 3,402 career points, did it in 41 contests.
"She was one of the one players I watched growing up," Clark said.
Clark was just getting started.
She had 18 points by intermission and reeled off seven points in a 45-second span of the third quarter to help the Hawkeyes break free from an Evansville team which was down three players and played less than 24 hours prior in Des Moines against Drake.
The first 40-point game of her college career, Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor. She dished out eight assists, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals.
“She’s a special player,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You know that by watching her play.
“Caitlin’s belief in this team, that’s why she’s special. Her belief rubs off on other people. She brings that to the table.”
It was the first game for the Hawkeyes (7-3) since stumbling to IUPUI on Dec. 21.
Iowa had Big Ten games against Penn State and Illinois postponed this past week due to COVID outbreaks in those programs, but Evansville agreed to step in and play after having a Missouri Valley Conference game at Northern Iowa postponed over the weekend.
The Hawkeyes were down two starters in McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano because of COVID-19 protocols. Bluder is uncertain if they'll be available for Thursday's scheduled home Big Ten game against Northwestern.
Clark did most of the heavy lifting, but she had some help.
Freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and Gabbie Marshall poured in three 3-pointers en route to 13 points.
“For us, honestly, it is getting back to who we are,” Clark said. “It has been an up-and-down thing for us and we’ve had some challenges, but hopefully it is going to make us stronger in the end."
Iowa led 39-17 in the first half, but Evansville (6-6) closed the half on 10-0 spree to make it an 11-point deficit.
The Hawkeyes scored 32 points in the third quarter, half of those from Clark, to build a 73-43 cushion.
Clark scored baskets on consecutive possessions with just more than two minutes remaining to break the 42 points Amy Herrig scored for Iowa in a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Northwestern on Jan. 14, 1999. Clark's 18 made field goals also were an arena record.
Abby Feit led Evansville with 22 points.