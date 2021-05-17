Clark named to USA team

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is one of nine basketball players named to the 2021 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team.
The Big Ten freshman of the year is the only conference player to earn a roster spot at this point, although Maryland's Angel Reese is a finalist for one of three remaining spots on the roster for the team which will compete at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary in August, facing Italy on Aug. 7, Australia on Aug. 8 and Egypt on Aug. 10.
Clark is the only returning player from the 2019 USA U19 team which won a gold medal in Japan and she joins Connecticut commit Azzi Fudd as the only two-time gold medalists. The pair were previously teammates on a gold-medal winning USA Basketball U16 team in 2017.
Quad-City Times