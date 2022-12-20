COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Black Hawk Women battle but fall short against No. 1 Kirkwood

The Black Hawk women’s basketball team didn’t have quite enough firepower to hang with Kirkwood, the No. 1 ranked NJCAA Division II team in the entire nation.

On their home court, the Braves battled hard throughout all four quarters, but the Eagles from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, displayed too much inside strength and came away with the 58-44 victory to remain undefeated (11-0).

“I was extremely pleased with our effort tonight against Kirkwood; playing the top team in the country can be intimidating, but our players stuck with our game plan, and executed effectively, especially on defense,” said Black Hawk coach Logan Frye after his team fell to 6-7 after a grueling opening to the season.

Black Hawk, previously ranked in the Top 20 this season and continuing to garner national ranking votes, have dropped all of their games to teams that are either ranked or have winning records.

The Braves had trouble igniting their offense in the early stages of the game and Kirkwood led 15-6 after the first quarter. In the second period, freshman Aniah Smith from Davenport Central hit two 3-pointers to keep Black Hawk in contention and her seven points in the half kept the Braves in range at halftime, trailing 27-15.

The second half was also combative, as the Braves shrunk Kirkwood’s lead to 10 points on multiple occasions, led by Smith and sophomore Khloe Damm of Mason City, Ill. Damm hit two quick two-point shots to open the half, and was a force on the boards as well to regain possession of the ball for her team.

The Kirkwood inside game proved to be too strong in the final frame as Eagle freshman Demetria Prewitt of Madison, Wis., scored eight straight points on layups. she finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Jada Devine from Naperville was also a constant factor for Kirkwood, contributing 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.

BHC’s Smith led all scorers with 17 points. Damm had another nice all-around game with nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

“We had a cold shooting night, especially in the first half, although a contributing factor was the defensive pressure from Kirkwood,” said Frye. “But to counter it, we played a physical game, took the ball to their defense, and did not let our opponent dictate the tempo of the game, all of which are early season goals.”

In the fourth quarter, key 3-pointers from freshman Laney Parker from Springfield, and sophomore Kayla Jones from Louisville, Ken., excited the Black Hawk crowd and forced Kirkwood coach Kim Muhl to call timeouts to re-set the Eagle’s outside defensive pressure.

“If we were able to knock down a few more 3-pointers, it may have created a different outcome, but our energy level was high, we did not quit at any point,” said Frye. “We were also able to guard the perimeter against their shooters, so we have several positives to take away from the game.”