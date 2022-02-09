COLLEGE BASKETBALL REPORT: Augie succumbs to Elmhurst's late run

MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 20 Elmhurst 99, Augustana 72: The Augustana College men’s basketball team was battered and beaten Wednesday evening in CCIW action in Elmhurst.

In a game that was tied at 54 when Augie’s Tyler Knuth hit a 3-pointer at the 16:03 mark of the second half ended with the hosting 20th-ranked Bluejays outscoring the Vikings 45-18 the rest of the way in a 99-72 victory at R.A. Faganel Hall.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 10-13, 5-9 CCIW as they hung onto solo sixth place in the league hoping to earn a spot in the upcoming six-team CCIW tournament. As it stands, this would be a first-round rematch in the six-team league event.

"They kind of imposed their will on us; they hit us in the nose and we didn't quite respond," said Augie coach Tom Jessee of a Bluejay team that shot 56.3% from the field for the game.

Augie was playing with an altered lineup that did not include starters Nate Ortiz (back) and Nic Gilberto (concussion protocol) and senior reserve Justin Bottorff (sprained ankle). Dan Carr (lip) and Colton Gillingham (nose) were bloodied in the game.

The Vikings had five players finish in double-digit scoring as it finished right at its season average. Freshman Matt Hawkins led the Vikings with 13 points and senior Luke Johnson added 12. Both Matt Hanushewsky and Carr (eight rebounds) finished with 11. Freshman Chase Larsen returned to action and dropped in 10 of Augie’s 19 points off the bench with freshman Gillingham adding the other nine.

Elmhurst won its sixth in a row and moved to 11-0 at home on a night senior Jake Rhode became the school’s all-time leading scorer when he added a game-high 25 points to his career ledger to lead five Bluejays in double-figure scoring.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 25 Iowa 88, Minnesota 78: Monika Czinano scored 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday to help the 25th-ranked Iowa women's basketball team pull away to an 88-78 win over Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes, who had beaten the Golden Gophers by 56 points in January at Williams Arena, led just 62-61 heading the final quarter but scored the first 11 points of the final quarter to pull away to their 10th Big Ten win in 13 games.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 32 points, including seven in a fourth quarter which saw Iowa go 8-of-12 from the field and hit all 10 of its free throw.

Deja Winters, who entered the game averaging 11 points, finished with a career-high 30 to keep the Golden Gophers in the game throughout.

Iowa opened a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, but led only 42-37 at halftime before Minnesota rallied, pulling within 51-50 midway through the third quarter.

Clark scored nine of Iowa's final 11 points in the quarter to keep the Hawkeyes in front by a point heading into the fourth.

A basket by Kate Martin opened the quarter before Czinano and Clark combined to score the next 11 Hawkeye points.

Wheaton 68, Augustana 65: Needing any wins they can get to earn a spot in the upcoming CCIW Tournament, the Augustana College women’s basketball team missed a golden opportunity Wednesday night at home.

Ahead by eight in the early stages of the fourth quarter, the Vikings were outscored 19-13 in the final eight minutes as the visiting Thunder grabbed a 68-65 victory at Carver Center.

Macy Beinborn (20 points) and Gabbi Loiz (16) led the Vikings, who dropped to 11-12, 5-9 CCIW and out of the three-way tie for sixth place in the league – the final spot earning a tourney bid.

Beinborn hit a 3-pointer at the 8:27 mark of the fourth to put Augie up 57-49, but the Thunder finished the game on a 19-8 run as the Vikings shot just 4 of 13 (30.8%) from the field in the final 10 minutes.

The teams were an identical 24 of 55 shooting from the field in the game. Augie made two more 3s, but Wheaton (15-7, 7-6 CCIW) was 13 of 20 from the free-throw line and Augie was 8 of 13.

Annika Richardson’s game-high 24 points led Wheaton’s scoring and Ellie Cassel added 10.

No. 7 Indiana 93, Illinois 61: Ali Patberg scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 7 Indiana to a 93-61 win over Illinois on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers hit six of their first seven shots, and Patberg opened the game on a tear, hitting a jumper and a layup early. She nailed a second-chance 3 with 2:30 to go in the opening quarter as the Hoosiers raced out to a 24-6 lead.

After Patberg hit another 3 to open the second quarter, Kaitlin Peterson seized an offensive rebound, then stepped back and hit a 3 to put the Hoosiers up 34-8 with 8:36 left in the half.

Adalia McKenzie led Illinois (6-13, 1-7) with 14 points off the bench while Jayla Oden added 13 points. Despite Kendall Bostic's seven rebounds, Illinois was beaten on the boards 35-25.

