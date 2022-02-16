COLLEGE BASKETBALL REPORT: BHC women tie for Arrowhead title with win

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 62, Highland 54: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team avenged its only Arrowhead Conference setback Wednesday evening, beating Highland 62-54 in the Building 3 Gym and securing a share of the league title with the Cougars.

Kayla Jones scored a team-high 17 points in leading nine Lady Braves in the scoring column. Megan Teal grabbed a team-best nine rebounds to go with her eight points. BHC also got eight points and six rebounds from Alicia Garcia, who coach Logan Frye credited with great defense on one of Highland’s top players.

The Lady Braves, who moved to 19-9 and finished Arrowhead play with a 9-1 mark that matches Highland, opened a lead as large as 17 points at one point.

“This was a really nice win for us,” said Frye, whose club lost the first meeting with Highland 81-55 in January. “We played really good defense and rebounded well.”

Highland was led by Abby Barr’s game-high 18 points (she averages 18.5 per game), but Frye said she was held in check by Garcia’s tough defense.

