IOWA CITY — She's made appearances along the way.

Still, the feeling of coming back to the place where she "grew up" has never drifted far from the mind of Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

"I love Iowa, obviously it is my home," University of Georgia women's basketball coach said. "I think my family is super excited. They don't get to come to a lot of games, so in that sense, being close to my family is awesome."

The first-year leader of the Bulldogs will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena when her 10th-seeded program tussles with seventh-seeded Florida State in a first-round NCAA tournament contest in Iowa City.

Tip is slated for 12:30 p.m.

"I mean, my sister called me and told me, 'I'm not going to get tickets, it's sold out,'" Abrahamson-Henderson said. "I'm like, 'Are you OK? Your sister is the head coach at Georgia. You'll be getting tickets.'"

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has been well-traveled in her days roaming the sidelines, taking stops as head coach at Missouri State (2002-07), Albany (2010-16) and Central Florida (2017-22) before arriving in Athens.

Her places as an assistant or associate head coach include Big Ten Conference programs Indiana and Michigan State plus a six-year stint at in-state rival Iowa State.

"When you're in this business and it is like any job you do, the longer you're in it, the more it soaks into you," Abrahamson-Henderson said. "There's so many different people that I could call upon, which I'm super blessed to have."

She played for two years at Georgia before transferring to suit up for the Hawkeyes under C. Vivian Stringer. She sat out for a season, then was part of Iowa's two conference titles in 1989 and 1990.

Abrahamson-Henderson and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder are two of eight Iowa natives who are coaching in the NCAA tournament.

Yet it is not the basketball aspect that Abrahamson-Henderson is proud of in that circle.

"We all want to empower women," she said. "That is a big theme that I think all the coaches would say the same thing."

Florida State down two key players: Florida State University officials announced on Thursday that leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson and key reserve O'Mariah Gordon will miss the NCAA tournament with undisclosed injuries.

Latson, a freshman who was an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, leads Florida State in scoring at 21.3 points per game. Her shooting clips are 45% from the field, 36% from behind the arc and 86% at the free-throw line.

Gordon has played 30 games this season and is the Seminoles' top option off the bench at 6.9 PPG.

"It was something that cropped up at the ACC Tournament, but she was day-to-day," Seminoles coach Brooke Wyckoff said of Latson. "At this point, our medical team and our group as a whole, along with Ta'Niya, just decided she wouldn't be ready for this tournament."

Stuelke enjoying plenty of court time: Hannah Stuelke is just one of two players off the Iowa bench who has played in all 32 games this campaign.

The true freshman who prepped at Cedar Rapids Washington High School knew it was possible to see the court early and often after being named Iowa Miss Basketball after her senior season.

"At that age, no one can expect what it is going to happen," Stuelke said. "I try to really utilize my minutes, do whatever I can to make an impact on the game."

By shooting a staggering 60% from the field and giving senior forward Monika Czinano a breather, her minutes have increased as the season progressed. Her average tick of minutes was 10.2 through the first 18 games of the season. Over the last 14 contests, it is up to nearly 16.

"I just think more it is a confidence, a mentality and also us being able to really identify her strengths and weaknesses and being able to emphasize those strengths," said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.