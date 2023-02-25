DECATUR, Ill. — The chase to earn a berth in the NCAA national tournament is on hold for the Augustana College women’s basketball team.

Augie’s chances to win the CCIW Tournament title Saturday evening at the Griswold Center melted away late in the contest as the top-seeded and hosting Millikin Big Blue pulled out a 57-52 victory to earn the league’s automatic bid into the 64-team tournament that begins next week on campus locations across the country.

The tournament bracket will be revealed Monday afternoon and the Vikings will anxiously be watching in hopes that their 19-9 record and tourney runner-up finish is enough to get them their first NCAA trip since 1993.

“I’ve been told that we have a good shot,” Augie coach Mark Beinborn said of receiving an at-large bid. “It goes through a lot of hands and conversations, so we will have to see.”

“I know the Millikin coach wants to fight for us to get a bid,” said senior Gabbi Loiz after the physical contest. “I guess we’ll just find out on Monday.”

If it was, indeed, her final collegiate game, Loiz, the former Alleman High School standout, made it a memorable one. She finished with 13 points and dished off eight assists to go with a team-best nine rebounds that fueled Augie’s 36-33 rebounding edge.

Off the bench, sophomore Emma Berg led the Vikings with 15 points.

Millikin made it tough on Augie's offense late in the game, switching to different zone defenses for the final 12 minutes, leaving the Vikings literally scratching and clawing for anything they got on the offensive end.

“It was a defensive battle the whole game,” Beinborn said after his club held the Big Blue to 30% shooting for the game and 2 of 12 on 3-pointers. “Their zones kept us from getting to the rim a little bit more.

"It threw off our rhythm, for sure.”

But his team’s defense kept it close even as the Vikings were just 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.

“I’m honestly extremely proud of them. It was a great battle,” Beinborn said. “You have two great teams that didn’t let up and went after each other in a very clean, but physical game. Everybody competed all the way to the end. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort everybody put into this run.”

Emily Brenneisen (nine points) hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 1:56 left. However, the Vikings only had two shots after that, missing both, as the clock ran out on the upset bid.

Right after Brenneisen found the range on her first triple of the game, the two-time tourney champ Big Blue (23-4) answered right back. Emily White scored her first bucket of the contest and completed the three-point play with 1:35 left in regulation that gave the hosts a 55-52 advantage.

Brenneisen then launched another 3 that was off the mark, but Berg grabbed the rebound to keep Augie’s hopes alive. However, the Vikings’ 23rd turnover of the contest that came with 1:01 left kept them from getting a shot to pull closer or tie.

On an extended possession that included an offensive rebound, the Big Blue got two free throws from Sophie Darden with :18 left that made it a two-possession game.

Staunch defense kept the Vikings in this one and made it a much closer game than MU’s two regular-season wins by 15 and 18 points.

But the Vikings will rue the turnovers, off which Millikin scored 28 points in a contest that was tied 11 ties and featured nine lead changes.

Beinborn had preached all season about limiting the turnover to 14, but that didn’t happen as Augie lost for only the fourth time this calendar year.

Augie’s last lead came at 38-36 when Berg hit buckets on consecutive possessions, the latter with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

MU, which then switched to that suffocating 1-3-1 zone defense, finished that frame with the final five points as well, taking a 41-38 advantage in the fourth.

Carly Stone cut the deficit to 41-40 with the first basket of the fourth, but the Big Blue answered when Elyce Knudsen (17 points) hit a bucket and Miranda Fox followed with a 3-pointer – just her fourth 3-pointer of the season.

Still, Augie battled and Berg’s rebound basket with 2:32 left pulled Augie to within 52-49 ahead of Brenneisen’s tying triple a half-minute later.

“One can only hope and pray to God,” said Loiz of the Vikings fortunes and potential tourney berth. “We’re not ready for it to be over.”