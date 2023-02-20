When the college basketball season began in October, the Augustana College women’s squad had sights sets on one goal – "winning a ring" was the common theme.

That was quite ambitious considering the Vikings returned senior starters Gabbi Loiz and Macy Beinborn and were counting on a cast of understudies and newcomers to chase a title.

But here they are four months later, ranked fifth in the Region VIII rankings, and poised to make a run at a CCIW Tournament championship this week.

That quest begins Tuesday evening for the Vikings, who enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 17-8 overall record. Augie, who missed the tournament last season after three straight years, finished the regular-season CCIW race at 11-5 having won 10 of 13 games.

The only losses since the turn of the calendar year are to league champ Millikin, league runner-up Carroll and to rival Illinois Wesleyan. All three of those setbacks were on the road.

“We were playing six newcomers and we knew that starting the year that we were talented, but had a lot of new faces,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. rematch with sixth-seeded Carthage (9-16, 5-11 CCIW) at the Carver Center.

Augie started the season with three straight wins, but then the growing pains set in in December. The Vikings dropped four of five games in one stretch – including CCIW contests to Millikin, North Park and Carthage as well as to No. 14 nationally ranked UW-Whitewater.

“Bringing that all together is part of it; it takes time,” said Coach Beinborn. “It doesn’t just magically happen although they genuinely liked each other. You have to develop that chemistry on the court.”

That chemistry is showing at the right time.

Transfers Presley Case (back from a knee injury that sidelined her all last season), Corey Whitlock and Matayia Tellis along with sophomore Emily Brenneisen have settled into their roles. Freshmen Carly Stone, Cali Papez and Kadence Tatum are figuring out what college ball is all about.

Each of them has found their niche on this team and been major contributors in some form or another.

“As with every year, our goal is to be playing our best basketball at this time of year,” said Mark Beinborn. “I think they come to practice with a focus and lock in on what we’re emphasizing for the day and get better. I think they believe in each other and are very confident in what we’re capable of doing.”

Should the Vikings handle Carthage in the tourney opener, they would advance to Friday’s semifinals to face No. 2 seed Carroll (17-8, 12-4 CCIW). League-champ Millikin (21-4, 15-1 CCIW) hosts the Final Four on Friday and Saturday.

Along with the newcomers all finding their ways, the Vikings have continued to make marked improvements on the court. Two areas that have shown the greatest growth are defense and taking care of the ball.

Beinborn pointed to the improved defense, decreasing turnovers and keeping teams off the free-throw line as keys for his club in this late-season stretch run.

“It’s the little details that were the difference in most of our losses,” said the coach. “…I think they believe in each other and are very confident in what we’re capable of doing here.”