COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Augie women rally for CCIW-opening victory

When it came to crunch time Wednesday evening, the Augustana College women’s basketball team took its game to another level and dug out a huge win.

Getting contributions from a number of players, the Vikings rallied from six down in the fourth quarter, forced a huge turnover at the end of regulation and then never lost the lead in overtime to pull out a thrilling 65-63 CCIW-opening victory over Wheaton at the Carver Center.

“It’s huge. I think this is a big statement piece,” senior Gabbi Loiz said. “What did we finish in conference last year, 6-10? I’m sure people had doubts about us being able to come out like this against a really good team that was also 5-1 and just a powerhouse in the conference.

“I think it says something about how we’re playing this year.”

Augie (6-1, 1-0 CCIW) had just about everyone on the roster step up and add something to the victory.

“We got great contributions from just about everybody,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, pointing out that all 10 players had at least one rebound against a very skilled and tall Thunder club that dropped to 5-2, 0-1.

The stat sheet showed that four players carried much of the offense.

Emily Brenneisen, who hit some huge second-half 3-pointers, scored all 15 of her Augie-high points in the final 25 minutes. Freshman Carly Stone added 13 off the bench. Loiz dropped in key buckets in a late fourth-quarter stretch when the teams traded buckets. And newcomer Corey Whitlock added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Whitlock’s offense came at key times. Her bucket in the paint with :58 left in regulation tied the score at 56.

Each team missed shots after that and Wheaton had the ball out of bounds, out of a timeout, with :03.6 left.

Brenneisen tipped the inbounds pass and Presley Case (7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) grabbed the loose ball and was fouled.

Augie didn’t get off a shot in the final :01.8 and things went into overtime.

Whitlock then opened the extra session with two buckets.

“It was such a big win for us,” said Whitlock, the former Davenport Assumption prep who transferred in after two seasons at Kirkwood CC. “I thought we definitely prepared well for them, too. They definitely gave us a huge challenge.”

But the Vikings were up for it.

Whitlock hit a bank shot in the lane from 8 feet to open the overtime that Wheaton answered.

Whitlock came back with a jumper from the free-throw line that gave the Vikings the lead for good at the 3:16 mark.

After a defensive stop, Case scored on a drive with 2:50 left that made it a two-possession Augie advantage for the first time in the game that featured only eight lead changes (five of those in the final 3:38 of regulation) and five ties.

The Thunder pulled within 62-61 but Stone’s layup with 61 seconds left ahead of Case splitting free throws with :05.7 remaining proved enough with the defense stepping up.

Fittingly, Augie’s defense sealed the win by not letting the Thunder get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Wheaton, led by Caylee Hermanson's 15 points, hit timely 3-pointers early to pull out to a 29-19 halftime lead.

With Augie struggling through a stretch of eight turnovers in 12 possessions around halftime, the Thunder led 32-22 early in the third and stretched it to 11 with 2:40 left in that frame.

“Defensively, we just locked in and started getting stops,” Beinborn said.

A Loiz bucket with 3:38 left in regulation gave Augie a 50-49 lead, its first advantage since leading 7-4 at the 5:52 mark of the first.