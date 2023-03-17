IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder doesn't mine pulling the trigger on a defensive adjustment.

So when the Iowa women's basketball team was scrambling getting screened and watching tough jump shots fall from Southeastern Louisiana on Friday afternoon, its coach decided to switch to a 2-3 zone.

"Really, it was kind of like to preserve our legs a little bit," Bluder stated. "Why run around and chase screens if you don't have to?"

Case made. Case closed.

The second-ranked and seeded Hawkeyes held the 15th-seeded Lions to three made field goals over 22-plus minutes and 11 second-half points as they cruised to a 95-43 NCAA Tournament first round victory in front of a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 43 points allowed is the second-lowest of the season, only topped by the 34 given up in the season-opener against fellow tournament qualifier Southern.

"The first quarter, our defense wasn't working very well so it was nice to finally get it to click going into that zone," Iowa senior forward Monika Czinano said. "It is all about moving hard, talking, communicating well."

For the second straight year, the Hawkeyes (27-6) put up a 90-point performance in the opening round. They shot 60 percent from the field, had 54 points in the paint and 33 from their bench.

Now, they aim to avoid a second straight letdown.

Tenth-seeded Georgia will be Iowa's opponent for the second round on Sunday at 2 p.m. after the Bulldogs led from halftime on in clipping seventh-seeded Florida State 66-54 in the first game of the Iowa City regional.

It will be 364 days since Creighton pulled off an upset against Iowa to get to the Sweet 16 last March.

"When we've had some of our most successful games, I score a little over 20 (points), everybody else is contributing," Hawkeyes junior guard Caitlin Clark said. "That's what is going to take us far."

The story coming in was that Southeastern Louisiana ranked in the top-15 in defensive scoring, holding its opponents to 54.5 points this season.

The story leaving was Iowa's zone.

It spread the Lions out, made them shoot 3-pointers and many of them clanked off the rim. Cierria Cunningham drained three of their four from beyond the arc in a team total 22 attempts.

"I anticipated it," SE Louisiana coach Ayla Guzzardo said. "I'll be honest with you, you would think they could guard us man-to-man. But they went zone. Great game plan."

Clark and Czinano mentioned how social media was buzzing about the Lions' pace and defense.

They paid attention to the noise and it fueled them. Iowa allowed just one basket in the final frame to put the game well out of reach.

"You can use anything as motivation," Clark said. "Maybe our offense is better than our defense, but we still think we are a good defensive team. We knew if we want to reach the Final Four this year, we have to get better at defense."

The offense wasn't too shabby either.

Clark canned her first four shots of the night, registering 12 of her game-high 26 points in the opening quarter. The all-American dished out 12 assists and snared seven rebounds.

Iowa used a 6-0 spree to lead by 13 in the first stanza, then hit a lull in the second.

Six points in one possession changed everything.

Molly Davis converted a layup and SE Louisiana's Taylor Bell was called for an intentional foul on the play. Kate Martin nailed both free throws, then by getting the ball back, Hannah Stuelke made a layup.

In the span of 12 seconds, Iowa turned a 15-point lead to a 21-point cushion.

"That's basically unheard of," Clark said.

From Stuelke's two free throws in the third to Shateah Wetering's banked in corner 3-pointer in the fourth, the Hawkeyes outscored the Lions 29-3. Six different players scored in that stretch that brought their lead to a whopping 49 points.

Czinano registered 22 points and eight rebounds for Iowa while Stuelke chipped in 13 off the bench. Every active player on its roster played at least two minutes.

"You just want to give your kids that opportunity," Bluder said. "I love when our bench goes in and scores 33 points and has that opportunity."

Southeast Louisiana (21-10) was led by Cunningham's 15 points. Bell, who added nine points, was disqualified for committing two intentional fouls.

Georgia used a 22-point second quarter to rally and eventually fend off Florida State to set up a date with Iowa. It will also mark Bulldogs coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson coaching against her alma mater once again.

Still, after last year's heartbreaker, the Hawkeyes aren't taking any one for granted.

"We have the opportunity to go and play really good teams every night," Czinano said.