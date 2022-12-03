COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Cold shooting costs Augie

Hitting shots in the second half proved to be a tough proposition for the Augustana College women’s basketball team Saturday evening.

Even with some serious shooting woes, the Vikings still made a fourth-quarter charge that ultimately came up short in a 69-54 loss to Millikin at the Carver Center.

A very competitive, back-and-forth first half ended with Millikin holding a 34-30 lead.

After halftime, the hosts made just eight field goals and shot 27%.

For the game, Augie was just 4 of 26 (15.4%) from 3-point range.

“I think their pressure just got us into some rushed situations and taking bad shots when we should have made an extra pass or two,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn after his club dropped to 5-2 overall, 1-1 league play. “That was a combination of them and the pressure they put on us and us just not making the right decisions.”

And that made it difficult to mount any sort of serious threat against the defending league co-champs.

“I thought we came out with really good defensive intensity,” said MU coach Olivia Lett, praising each of her individual standouts.

Playing without senior standout Bailey Coffman through at least the end of the calendar year, the Big Blue have banked on their defense, allowing just 59 points per game.

Matayia Tellis and Macy Beinborn each scored 11 points to lead the Vikings.

Guard Presley Case led Augie’s rebounding effort with nine as the Big Blue had a 46-33 edge on the glass.

MU All-American Elyce Knudsen lived up to her billing with a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds. Emily White added 14 off the Millikin bench.

“Millikin is a great team and they have the best player on the floor pretty much every night they play,” coach Beinborn said. “How many shots did she have that we uncontested? Not many and she drops 26. … She was hitting contested one-footed fadeaways with a hand in her face and drops 26 and we’re not making shots. Credit to her.”

Augie did pull within 54-46 with just over five minutes left, but the Big Blue (5-3, 2-0 CCIW) stemmed that run with 3-pointers by Elyce Knudsen and Emily White to move the margin back to 14 and effectively close out the Vikings.

Millikin 69, Augustana 54

MILLIKIN (5-3, 2-0 CCIW) -- Sophie Darden 3-6 0-2 3 6, Abby Ratsch 2-7 0-0 2 4, Miranda Fox 1-2 5-6 1 7, Chelsea McCullum 3-6 0-0 1 6, Elyce Knudsen 10-17 3-3 1 26, Sarah Ness 1-6 4-4 2 6, Emily White 4-11 3-3 3 14, Sarah Isaf 0-3 0-0 1 0. Totals 24-58 15-18 14 69.

AUGUSTANA (5-2, 1-1 CCIW) -- Corey Whitlock 2-2 0-0 0 4, Presley Case 1-10 1-2 5 3, Matayia Tellis 4-8 2-3 3 11, Macy Beinborn 2-6 7-7 4 11, Gabbi Loiz 4-12 0-1 3 8, Emily Brenneisen 4-11 0-0 0 9, Kadence Tatum 1-4 0-0 1 2, Carly Stone 2-6 0-0 4 6, Cali Papez 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20-61 10-13 20 54.

Millikin;19;15;16;19;--;69

Augustana;15;15;8;16;--;54

3s: MU 6-15 (Knudsen 3-4, White 3-6, Ratsch 0-1, Fox 0-1, Isaf 0-3); Augie 4-26 (Stone 2-6, Tellis 1-4, Brenneisen 1-4, Tatum 0-3, Case 0-3, Beinborn 0-6). Rebounds: MU 46 (Ratsch 9, Fox 7, White 7); Augie 33 (Case 9, Whitlock 5). Assists: MU 17 (Fox 5); Augie 12 (Case 4). Turnovers: MU 18 (Fox 5, Knudsen 4); Augie 15 (Case 7). Blocks: MU 2 (Knudsen, White); Augie 2 (Loiz 2).

Steals: MU 4 (Fox 2); Augie 10 (Case 4).