COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Hawkeyes tighten up defense in exhibition opener

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder was stressing defense to her team since last spring’s ouster from the NCAA women’s tournament.

On Friday evening, the Hawkeyes showed that they were listening to their veteran coach.

After allowing 10 points in the first quarter to Nebraska-Kearney in the team’s first official exhibition, the Hawkeyes held the NCAA Div. II Lopers to single-digit scoring in the next three quarters to roll to a 108-29 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Lopers, playing their 25th exhibition game against an NCAA Div. I program since 2001, made just 10 field goals, with half of those being 3-pointers. Reserve Meg Burns made two of those.

On the other end of the court, the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes were 42 of 61 (68.9%) from the field with eight 3-pointers. Caitlin Clark (18 points), McKenna Warnock (9 points) and true freshman Taylor McCabe (6 points), who hails from Fremont, Neb., each hit two from long range.

Freshman reserve forward Hannah Stuelke, who prepped at Cedar Rapids Washington HS, matched Clark for game-high scoring honors with 18. Monika Czinano was the only other Iowa player in double-digit scoring with 16.

All 13 Iowa players to see action scored. The Hawkeyes finished with a 44-25 advantage on the boards.

UNK shot just 19% (10 of 54) from the field.