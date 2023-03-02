MINNEAPOLIS — Fueled by Makira Cook's game-high 24 points, sixth-seeded Illinois recorded an 81-55 thumping of 11th-seeded Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament held inside the Target Center on Thursday night.

It sets up a showdown with third-seeded Maryland in Friday's quarterfinal round. The Illini (22-8) lost the only meeting with the Terrapins in the regular season on Feb. 12, falling 82-71 in College Park.

The clash with Rutgers was second time in less than a week as Illinois closed the regular season with a 75-53 triumph over the Scarlet Knights.

Not much changed in the span of four days.

It was an 18-12 lead for the Illini after the opening 10 minutes, then a 23-point second quarter and 27-point barrage in the third expanded the lead to a comfortable 26-point cushion with a quarter to go.

Illinois scored 36 points in the paint and trailed for only 21 seconds. Genesis Bryant chipped in 21 points while Adalia McKenzie added 12 points. Nine of the 10 players that saw the court grabbed multiple rebounds.