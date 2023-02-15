Gabbi Loiz admitted she was on a mission Wednesday night at the Carver Center with a huge goal in her sights.

The Augustana College senior basketball player was locked in early on against North Central in the CCIW clash as she chased the 1,000-point plateau.

The former Alleman High School standout came out on fire, scoring nine straight points early on in the game and lifting the Vikings to an early lead that the visiting Cardinals couldn’t erase.

Needing 11 points to become the 13th player in the program’s history to reach 1,000 points, Loiz crossed that scoring milestone before the first quarter ended. She finished with a game-high 27 points as the Vikings cruised to the 83-57 victory.

“I wanted to get it over with,” admitted Loiz. “I didn’t want to have the pressure on senior night (Saturday vs. North Park). I’m glad it was a game before.”

Getting 12 first-quarter points helped the Vikings race out to a 23-5 lead before settling for a 27-15 advantage after the opening 10 minutes.

“We ran a few things through her early and she kept scoring, so we kept going to her,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, who said he did not know of the record until just before the game tipped off. “In my head, I was keeping track and said `let’s get this done.' … She was hitting and finishing and it was like ‘let’s just keep going through her right now and get her going and get this done.’”

By halftime, Loiz had 16 points and the Vikings had a commanding 53-24 advantage. Augie never let the advantaged slip under 19 the rest of the game.

For Loiz, the fast start led to relief and a sense of accomplishment.

“I think it’s a little bit of validation,” she said. “In my career, I don’t always necessarily get the top awards but I’m still OK with that because I’ve got a great team behind me and a great coaching staff. It’s all worth it in the end and I don’t need the awards.

“But it’s nice to know I’m appreciated in a way.”

While the spotlight was on Loiz, she had plenty of support from that team in the victory.

Ten of the 12 Vikings to play in the game scored. In addition to Lioz’s effort, reserves Emma Berg (12) and freshman Cali Papez (10) reached double-digit scoring. Starters Carly Stone and Corey Whitlock also reached double digits – Stone finishing with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds and Whitlock adding 10 to go with six rebounds.

Stone also grabbed 10 rebounds, helping Augie to a whopping 52-28 board advantage.

Augie played without Macy Beinborn. The senior and team’s second-leading scorer who had a record setting day on Saturday with 10 3-pointers and a career-high 37 points was out with a back injury. After a tough Sunday in which she said she could hardly move, she was on the bench watching in street clothes. She said she hopes to get back for Saturday’s regular-season finale.

The victory was bittersweet, though. The Vikings (15-8, 9-5 CCIW) took over third place as Wheaton dropped from that third-place tie, losing to second-place Carroll. The Vikings needed that upset to keep alive their hopes of a second-place finish and a bye in next week’s CCIW Tournament.

Carroll (6-18, 3-13 CCIW) was led by Allison Pearson’s 19 points. Former Kewanee High School prep standout Matrise Smith scored four points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds for the Cardinals.

Despite the early deficit, the Cardinals tried to wing their way back into with the help of nine 3-pointers – including Pearson’s 5-of-7 effort from deep.