COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Rough start dooms BHC women in Region IV title game

The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team’s quest for the program’s first trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament hit a major roadblock Saturday afternoon.

The Braves ran into one of the most prolific scoring teams in the country and found no way to slow down the nationally 10th-ranked Morton Panthers, who raced off with a 101-51 victory in the Region IV District D title game at the Henry J. Vais Gymnasium in Cicero, Ill.

An absolutely horrible start left the Braves battling from behind the entire game. As it turned out, 3 of 15 shooting in the first quarter, 13 turnovers and a 22-8 deficit after 10 minutes dug too deep of a hole for the Braves to dig out of as they had their nine-game win streak snapped in the season finale.

“We knew we were going to get pressured, but we just got flustered a little bit and turned the ball over,” said BHC coach Logan Frye after his squad finished the season with a 22-10 record. “We haven’t seen that type of pressure in a long time and Morton had a good game plan to come out and pressure us. … That’s been our Achilles heel all year long against good teams.”

Black Hawk’s leading trio of sophomores Megan Teal (10 points) and Lexi Nichols (12 points) and freshman Alicia Garcia (11 points) paced the BHC offense. Those three were also selected to the Region IV all-tourney team.

However, sub-par shooting of 32.1% (17 of 53) and 30 turnovers did in the Braves, who held a 3-2 lead when Garcia scored an old-fashioned three-point play 51 seconds into the contest. The game was later tied at 5 on a Teal bucket, but Morton finished the frame on a 17-3 run, a Nichols three-point play the only thing disrupting the Panthers' explosion.

“You’re not going to win too many games when you turn the ball over 30 times in a game,” said Frye, whose club gave up 22 points off 18 first-half turnovers alone and trailed 51-18 at halftime.

The Panthers finished with five players in double-digit scoring — just as they did in a 90-51 victory over BHC in November that started the Panthers’ current 23-game win streak.

Dylan Van Fleet led the Panthers with a game-high 21 points and fellow starters Tadriana Heard (who is getting Division I looks) and Jalyssa Carrasco added 18 and 11. Off the bench, Mia Simpson tossed in 17 points and Gianine Boado added 11.

“I think we’re very hard to defend because we are very unselfish,” said Morton coach Jason Nichols. “We usually make the right basketball plays. That doesn’t mean that our top scorer gets the points or the shots. When you make the right basketball play, it’s hard to defend a team and scout and prepare.”

The 27-2 Panthers are on an eight-game streak of scoring over 90 points — and have eclipsed 100 in four of their last six starts — as they are now averaging 83.0 points per game.

“That’s a nice ‘W’, that team’s pretty good,” said Morton coach Jason Nichols. “They gave us some fits early and we really had to work. It’s nice to get back to the national tournament, which we made, but didn’t get to go because of COVID.”

While that lopsided loss was a stinging finish to a good season, Frye could take solace from a good run that included nine straight victories heading into Saturday’s finale.

“Given the fact that we came into the season with one girl who had college basketball experience, we took some lumps early as the girls got acclimated to college basketball,” said Frye. “They really came through and we were a much better team at the end.”

