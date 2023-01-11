COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: SAU comes up short in OT against Olivet Nazarene

A track meet combined with a little roller derby may have been the best way to describe what took place on Leo Kilfoy Court at St. Ambrose University Wednesday evening when two teams battling at the top of the CCAC took to the court in a women’s basketball showdown.

And when it came time to hit the tape for the final time the visiting Olivet Nazarene Tigers had secured a thrilling 103-100 overtime victory over the hosting Fighting Bees to break from a three-way tie for fourth place in the league that included those two.

What made that result so hard to take for the hosts was that they led a majority of the race and just couldn’t put away the victory.

“No lead is ever safe against them,” said SAU coach Krista Van Hauen after her club dropped to 11-6, 7-3 in CCAC play.

That was especially true in the extra five-minute session.

After a couple of empty possessions from both squads to start the overtime, SAU scored on its next three trips. Jaynee Prestegaard gave SAU the lead with a pair of free throws. Caitlyn Thole scored on a layup and Abby Wolter hit from in the paint, but couldn’t finish the and-1.

Still, SAU had a 94-88 lead with 3:15 left in overtime and had momentum.

But they knew the lead wasn’t safe.

“No, you can’t think like that against them,” said Prestegaard, who erupted for a game-high 34 points in the contest. “We knew it wasn’t over and it wasn’t.”

Far from it, actually.

That six-point overtime lead dissipated just as quickly as it was built.

Bett O’Neal (18 points) hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin in half. After an SAU turnover, Caroline Boehne (16 points) scored on a follow. Olivia Dirkse’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers (11-6, 8-2 CCAC) a 96-94 lead with 1:56 left in the extra session.

But two buckets from Wolter (24 points, 8 rebounds) put the hosts back on top 98-96 with :57 left.

Khendel Rolison then drilled the last of ONU’s 13 3-pointers to give the Tigers the lead for the final time. Rolison added two free throws after an empty SAU trip and O’Neal’s two free throws with :09.3 made it a five-point game.

“This one stings a lot,” said Prestegaard, who completed her double-double with 16 rebounds. “We really wanted to get this win.”

It was needed, too, as the Tigers won a 115-107 decision in their first meeting.

Getting prepared for the Tigers’ attack is a difficult task. ONU applies full-court defensive pressure and lives off turnovers. They run five players into the game at a time about every minute or so and try to pressure teams into mistakes.

SAU had plenty of those as the Fighting Bees committed 30 turnovers in the contest that ONU turned into 30 points.

“We knew coming in here that they were going to be a challenge and we were going to have to put up a fight,” said Prestegaard. “We knew it was going to be a hard one and I think we were well prepared.”

ONU also pulled down 35 offensive rebounds — part of a 56-49 edge on the glass — and turned those into 28 second-chance points.

“All those little mistakes against them really hurt,” said Van Hauen, whose club was just 18 of 28 from the free-throw line and had a point taken off the board in the fourth quarter on a lane violation.

Especially in a game that was there for the taking, too, as the teams battle through 19 ties and 18 lead changes.

SAU scored twice in the final 44 seconds of regulation when Caitlyn Thole (20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) hit a bucket and added two free throws to forge the tie at 88.

ONU closed the opening quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 22-17 after one frame.

SAU trailed 37-29 with 3:52 left in the first half. The Fighting Bees then finished the half on a 16-2 run to lead 45-41 at the half. Thole scored two buckets that gave the Bees a tie at 41 and a 43-42 lead before she assisted on Prestegaard’s half-ending jumper.

Beating the ONU press a number of times allowed the Bees to shoot 58.6% for the game (41 of 70) after hitting 20 of 28 shots from field in the first half as ONU gave up layup after layup when its press was handled.

ONU attempted 103 field goals in the contest, making just 33 for a 32% efficiency.

“We had a goal of holding them to 31%," said Van Hauen, "so we were close.”