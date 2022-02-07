COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: SAU gets revenge on Trinity Christian

The focus was apparent for the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team Monday evening. They were keyed in on one thing and got it in their rescheduled game against Trinity Christian College.

“Given we’ve only lost two games and our first loss was to them, this was such a revenge game for us,” SAU junior Jaynee Prestegaard said. “We’ve been looking to get revenge since we lost to them, honestly. This was a very important game to us and the win means a lot more since it’s revenge.”

However, it took the Fighting Bees a while before they could be satisfied with evening the score. The spread in Monday’s 74-52 CCAC victory at Lee Lohman Arena was hardly indicative of how close the game actually was.

SAU (24-2, 17-2 CCAC) led just 42-39 after three quarters.

But in the fateful fourth frame, the Fighting Bees gave up just four field goals and 13 points, totally taking over the contest on both ends of the court.

While Prestegaard was a significant factor in the contest, the junior who prepped at Ashton-Franklin-Center had plenty of help — especially from her fellow bigs. The 5-foot-11 forward dropped in 13 points, hauled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots.

Fellow junior center Kylie Wroblewski quietly posted a 14-point, 18-rebound double-double as she stood out with her interior play. Senior center Madeline Prestegaard came off the bench to add 12 points and five rebounds.

“We tried to double-down and push the two bigs off the block,” said TCC coach Theo Owens of his defensive attack against the taller Bees. “… They did a great job late in the game dominating us on the inside and that kind of opened the game up for them.”

Mel Stewart, working her way back into a prominent role after returning from a broken wrist, added 10 points and some solid defense to the victory.

While SAU had plenty of offense, Bees coach Krista Van Hauen felt as if it was on the defensive end where her team excelled, especially holding TCC’s top two offensive players in check. Gabby Kreykas (19 points) and Summer Cramer (11) points were not nearly as effective as when they combined for 58 points in TCC’s 82-78 victory in late November in Palos Heights.

“I thought we played good team basketball, especially in the second half,” said Van Hauen, whose club led 26-21 at halftime. “We were offensive efficient and we held Kreykas — the last time we played her she dropped 40 on us, so we held her to 19 and that’s below her season average right now. I felt we defended well.”

The Bees held the Trolls (12-12, 7-11 CCAC) to just 29.8% (17 of 57; 7 of 28 on 3-pointers). While the spunky Trolls held up to the much taller Bees for much of the game, SAU finished with a 47-34 rebounding edge and wore out the paint.

“Our goal was to hold them under 55 points tonight and we held them to 52, so we did it on the defensive end,” Van Hauen said.

Prestegaard was in the middle of a key sequence late in the second quarter. She first blocked a shot on the defensive end and found herself with the ball at the top of the key on the ensuing possession. She spotted a cutting Stewart along the baseline and hit her with a perfect pass for an easy bucket and a 26-21 SAU lead.

The Fighting Bees lost the lead at 18-17 with 6:17 left in the second quarter on a quick 5-0 Trolls spurt. SAU responded by getting the ball into the paint and getting three straight and-one chances.

Maddy Cash (nine points) scored on a drive and converted her three-point play. Wroblewski and Jaynee Prestegaard scored on contested layups, but both missed their free throws. Still, SAU was back in front at 24-21 before the Prestegaard-to-Stewart connection.

“Jan is just super athletic and times her jump really well for blocks,” Van Hauen said. “Just there, you get a defensive stop and it creates our offense on the other end.”

SAU never trailed again despite the Trolls cutting the margin to one early in the third quarter before Shayne Smith (seven points) hit a 3-pointer and Prestegaard scored in the lane to start a 9-0 run.

TCC answered, though, by scoring seven of the final nine in the frame to cut SAU’s lead to three heading into the final 10 minutes.

