COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Shooting woes cost Augie women

A visiting team getting off to a great start in any athletic competition can prove to be valuable.

On Wednesday evening, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers raced out to an early seven-point lead from the tip against hosting the Augustana College women's basketball team at the Carver Center and then closed the first quarter with the final nine points to answer a Viking run.

Never trailing in the 40-minute contest, the Pioneers battled to a 56-46 decision, handing the Vikings their second straight setback and fourth in the last five starts.

“That was super important,” said UW-P coach Kelly McNiff of the start that propelled her club to 7-5 with its third straight win. “We talked about starting fast, knowing how they play that we needed a cushion.”

The Pioneers got that cushion, leading 22-12 after the first quarter, which was the biggest lead of the game.

“Eliminate that 10-point deficit in the first quarter and everything changes,” Augie coach Mark Beinborn said.

What needed to change was Augie to find a way to score. The 46 points was the Vikings' lowest production of the season and the second time this season against a Wisconsin state school they were held under 50.

“Platteville is a physical team and will grind it out and make you score,” said Beinborn, who admitted his club had a rough restart when it got back on Monday from Christmas break.

The Vikings battled back to forge a tie at 28 in the second quarter with a 6-0 run capped by two buckets from freshman Cali Papez. The Vikings also knotted the score at 35 at the 7:00 mark of the third quarter when freshman Carly Stone hit a 3-pointer.

Trailing 40-37 after three quarters, Presley Case scored in the paint on the first bucket of the fourth to pull Augie within 40-39. But that was as close as it got as the Pioneers answered with a 7-1 run to again build a cushion.

Augie scored just nine points in both the third and fourth quarters, connecting for just six second-half field goals.

“Our biggest issue was that we couldn’t capitalize when we turned them over,” said Augie senior Gabbi Loiz, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds. “We only shot 36%, so our shots just weren’t falling.”

Augie made just 18 of 50 attempts from the field, including 22.7% (5 of 22) on 3-pointers. The Vikings also only attempted seven free throws in the contest, making five.

The Vikings had seven players score at least five points, but nobody reached double-digits. Stone, with eight, and Loiz led Augie. Bigs Papez and Corey Whitlock each added six.

Whitlock and Case led Augie’s 38-28 rebounding edge with nine each.

“We just gotta be able to make shots,” Beinborn said. “We missed bunnies. … We’re a better shooting team than what we’re shooting right now, but we gotta be able to finish around the rim and capitalize on the bunnies.”

Also compounding the shooting woes were 24 turnovers.

“We ended up with all those turnovers and that’s more possessions that we don’t get shots,” Beinborn said. “When you’re not shooting well and then limit your shots by turning the ball over, you’re working against yourself.”

Ella Mackiewicz led the Pioneers with 16 points and fellow starter Sarah Muller added 13. The Pioneers were only 8-of-18 from the free-throw line.

