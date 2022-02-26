COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Teal leads Braves to Region IV tourney win

Technically speaking, Saturday’s 74-55 Black Hawk College women’s basketball victory over Moraine Valley was not as easy as the final score indicated.

The Braves led the NJCAA Region IV Division II District 4 Tournament semifinal game just 34-31 at halftime but turned the game with a couple of early runs in the third quarter to take control.

The victory moves the second-seeded Braves (22-9) into next Saturday’s title game against top-seeded and nationally ranked Morton (26-2) at 1 p.m. in Morton. The Panthers beat McHenry County 113-59 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

It will be the second meeting of the season between the two. Playing under some unusual circumstances and with a couple of players banged up, the Braves dropped a 90-51 decision in the first meeting back in November.

To get back to that rematch, the Braves had to fight through a physical and defensive-minded bunch of Cyclones in a game that lacked a little flow as the guests were whistled for 30 fouls, including three technicals.

The Braves, however, did not capitalize as much on those free throws as they could have. BHC went to the free-throw line 39 times in the game and made just 23 (59%), although it still had a 10-point advantage as MVCC was just 13 of 19 at the line.

“We just try to play the game and not worry about the referees,” said MVCC coach Delwyn Jones. “Sometimes it gets frustrating when the fouls are 30-12 in favor of the other team and ... you see a lot of calls that were not called for your team. There were some touchy fouls, but there were some legitimate calls made against us.”

Those fouls, he said, hampered the play of his second-leading leading scorer as well as his top interior defender and rebounder.

“You can’t blame it all on that,” Jones added.

That’s because BHC changed the complexion of the game with two key runs in the third period to take control.

Megan Teal opened the frame with a 3-pointer and a bucket and Lexi Nichols added a basket on a nice drive as the Braves scored the first seven points of the half.

Moraine Valley answered with a couple of buckets to cut BHC’s lead to 41-35, but the Braves then erupted on a 10-2 run as the defense forced three of MVCC’s 17 turnovers.

In that spree, a balanced Braves attack featured five players contributing as the spread grew to 51-37. The margin was never in single digits after that.

“Coach always says the first two minutes are the most important because that carries over to the rest of the quarter,” said Teal, a sophomore from Delavan who led the Braves with a game-high 21 points — most of those coming from her 13 of 18 free-throw shooting. “Getting those quick buckets really helped and we were in rhythm and were able to keep pushing and extend our lead more.”

BHC outscored the Cyclones 23-12 in that third frame and closed it with a 17-12 fourth quarter that the hosts opened with the first six points to take a 63-43 lead.

“We talked about it at halftime that it was going to be a game of runs,” said BHC coach Logan Frye, who also made a couple of defensive switches that paid dividends in the final 20 minutes. “We just had to make sure that we had to extend ours and limit theirs. I think we did that pretty well.”

“We were expecting a run from Black Hawk at some point,” said MVCC’s Jones.

But the Cyclones couldn’t contain Teal & Co. as freshman Alicia Garcia added 16 points and Nichols nine to go with her game-high 12 rebounds and tough defense. Teal also grabbed nine rebounds in the contest.

MVCC, led by sophomore guard Katchie Savac’s 19 points, didn’t have an answer as the frustration grew under BHC’s tough defense. Teal held Savac to just two field goals as she scored 10 of her points in the final 20 minutes.

“We just played good defense without fouling,” said Frye, noting the game was won on that end as MVCC shot 26.7% (20 of 75) from the field.

“It was a challenge,” said Teal, “and our team really stepped up.”

