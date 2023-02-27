The drought continues for the Augustana College women’s basketball team.

Sitting in stunned silence in the Carver Center classroom, the Vikings were not among the 64 teams announced on Monday during the annual bracket reveal show for the 2023 NCAA Division III women's national tournament.

Despite a solid 19-9 overall record, a third-place regular-season finish in the CCIW race, a runner-up finish in the CCIW Tournament this past weekend, a No. 5 regional ranking, and victories over other tournament teams, the Vikings did not receive an at-large bid for the tournament that starts this week on campus sites across the country.

At 2:06 p.m., the Vikings’ bubble burst when the final tournament bid was announced via the streamed show.

“There are several teams on that board that made it that we know we would be able to beat,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. “At the same time, that’s part of the process.”

That process of becoming a nationally-recognized team continues.

“It’s tough knowing this could be the last time I step in here as a player,” said senior Gabbi Loiz through tears. “It comes in waves. Seeing a lot of the teams on there, knowing that could have been our spot; it’s tough.”

A tough end to this season, indeed.

“This is the biggest stab in the heart I’ve had in this game,” said fellow senior Macy Beinborn when talking to the team. “We need to stay together and get back up. … Let it hurt, but let it motivate you even more. We’re not done.”

Beinborn is planning a return for next season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to those players who were in school during the COVID-19 pandemic year. Loiz is still contemplating a fifth-year return.

Coach Beinborn had mixed feelings about Augie’s chances of ending a 30-year drought in tournament action. He noted one ranking had his club 41st in the country, which was a good sign for earning one of the 19 coveted Pool C (at-large) bids. The Vikings’ chances, though, were hurt with tournament upsets this past weekend.

As it turned out, CCIW regular-season and tournament champ Millikin received the league’s only bid.

Nearby schools Knox and Loras earned automatic qualifier spots via tournament championships.

“A little bit of sadness, a little bit of disappointment,” said coach Beinborn after addressing his team following the field announcement. “That’s life isn’t it? Things don’t always work out the way you want.”

That being said, the veteran coach is hoping this can spur the returning Vikings – a group of four freshmen, four sophomores and three juniors – for the 2023-24 season.

“You could see it in their eyes, it means something to them,” said coach Beinborn.

The tears were genuine and the sadness palpable knowing the season was over.

“There’s not going to be a day I’m not thinking about how close we came this year,” said freshman Carly Stone, who was a prominent part of the Vikings’ success. “Every lift, every open gym, every training session, this is going to be in the back of our heads.

“I think we’re going to come out next season stronger and almost ready to take revenge.”

Coach Beinborn thinks that with some solid recruiting getting wrapped up, the Vikings will be back soon for another watch party – one that could end with tears of joy instead of sorrow.

So do his players.

“I think it was very clear that we all mean the world to other and are making history,” said Stone. “Like coach said, we’re not done.”