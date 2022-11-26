COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS: Augie shoot way past visiting Webster

Coming back from a short Thanksgiving break, the Augustana College women’s basketball team had a much different approach to the game from the opening tip.

Willing to fire up 3-pointers at will from the outset, the Vikings had the offense in high gear Saturday afternoon in rolling to an 87-64 victory over Webster University in a non-conference clash at the Carver Center.

Six of the Vikings’ nine first-quarter baskets were from deep as five players hit triples. Through three quarters, the Vikings were 13 of 24 from behind the arc as they built a double-digit lead and never let it get closer than 11 in the second half.

“Kudos to them for making open shots,” said Webster coach Jordan Olufson after his club dropped to 3-1 playing its first game in two weeks because of an opponent canceling on them last Saturday. “We’ve seen in a lot of their games that they jack shots up. We talked about it all week. We allowed them to get open and they made them.”

The hot start — and the season-high in points — was spurred by a couple of different factors, according to those in the Augie camp.

“We’ve come out flat because we don’t always expect the intensity, which is on us,” said senior Macy Beinborn, who led that shooting barrage with five 3s. “Watching film, we expected that from them and knew they were coming with 110% energy and effort and that they’re going to be scrambling.”

Beinborn said that the team was also inspired by the memories of an ugly 81-74 loss last year at Webster in which they turned the ball over 35 times against a pressing Gorloks defense. In Saturday’s win, Augie committed just 16 turnovers and shot 44% from the field. The Vikings also had a 46-30 rebounding edge.

Augie coach Mark Beinborn figured one of two things was going to happen at the start.

“We’ve been riding them all week — I know it was a short week because of Thanksgiving, but we’re pushing them to clean up turnovers and lackadaisical mistakes and pushing our youth to be older faster,” he said. “There were two ways they were going to respond — either we beat them up all week too much and they weren’t going to start great or we beat them up just enough and they were ready to play a game.

“They were focused and locked in and followed the game plan.”

While Augie finished the game 13 of 32 on 3s (40.6%), there were two other major contributing factors to the victory.

The Vikings handled Webster’s full-court pressure fairly well and picked up some easy buckets when they did beat the press. The hosts were also willing to share the ball and make an extra pass to get open looks.

Augie, which led 26-21 before blowing out to a 55-37 halftime lead, finished the game with 24 assists on its 29 baskets.

A 15-4 run in the latter part of the second frame gave the Vikings, who open CCIW play on Wednesday against Wheaton in their fifth straight home game, a cushion they never lost.

Coach Beinborn, in his 11th season at Augie, couldn’t recall a game with that many assists and the record book didn’t list team records for assists in a game.

That led to some pretty impressive individual efforts as Macy Beinborn and Gabbi Loiz, who battled foul issues and played only 18 minutes, led the scoring with 18 points each. Freshman reserve Carly Stone added 14 as did sophomore point guard Presley Case, who added nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to her line.

The game was a battle of contrasts as Olufson pleaded with his players to take the ball to the basket. The Gorloks had a number of unimpeded drives to the basket, but couldn’t convert, shooting 40% for the game (24 of 60) and finished 4-16 on 3s.

Julie Baudendistel led the Gorloks with 14 points. Kate Rolfes, who had to be carried off the court at one point with what was said to be a foot injury, returned to finish with 13. Bethany Lancaster added 12.

The game was physical throughout with the Gorloks applying their trapping full-court press and that pressure boiled over in the fourth quarter. Webster’s Nysa Gilchrist tied up Macy Beinborn for a held ball and before they could be separated, a few shoves occurred that led to four technical fouls — two on each team — being called after a lengthy delay.