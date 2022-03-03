COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS: Garcia back on the road to seeking her potential

After having her future seemingly lined up perfectly early in her basketball career, Alicia Garcia has had to contend with a number of detours.

Some of those were because of circumstances that numerous athletes must face, including knee surgery that derailed her promising prep career. Others were of her own doing as a result of said surgery and the subsequent recovery.

But over two years after her knee was surgically repaired, the former Muscatine High School standout feels as if she is getting back to normal as her basketball career gets back on track.

Garcia has shown signs of tremendous progress of late in her freshman season at Black Hawk College.

In last Saturday’s 74-55 Region IV playoff victory over a physical and aggressive Moraine Valley club, Garcia shined with a 16-point, four-rebound game.

“She stepped up to be that player that we knew she could be,” said BHC coach Logan Frye after that victory. “She’s so valuable to our team.”

And she will continue to be a key cog for the Lady Braves as they play for a Region IV District D title on Saturday and a shot at reaching the NJCAA National Tournament.

BHC (22-9) will have to go through nationally ranked Morton College (26-2) in that 1 p.m. clash in Cicero, Ill.

Garcia will have to be an important piece against the Panthers to keep alive another great season, and she feels as if she is getting to the point again where she can do just that.

“I think, right now, I’m always in a position to get better,” said the 19-year-old freshman who is averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, upping those numbers recently as a starter in increased minutes. “I like where I’m at mentally, physically.

“I think my teammates were a big help with that. Coming into the season was a struggle with my knee and being out for so long, I wasn’t sure how it was going to go. Our whole season leading up to where we are now, we’ve learned and grown together, and I really want to be here with my teammates.”

It has been a long road of recovery to get back to where she said she is feeling comfortable on the court again.

Four years ago at this time, the Black Hawk program was far from where she thought she would be in her career. As a freshman at Muscatine, she had already verbally committed to play Division I basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.

A budding prep standout, Garcia was a first-team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection as a 6-foot sophomore when she averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 assists per game.

However, it was after that 2018-19 season when problems arose. She said that issues began when she dislocated her knee during track season and that it was constantly bothersome after that “and I would have to ice after everything.”

Surgery in Iowa City that summer was performed, and she said her recovery was going well before rehab progress slowed.

“It got pushed back a little bit; I’m not sure why,” she said. “I think my knee just healed a lot differently and I ended up being out a year and sometimes I still struggled.”

Between knee issues, a bout with COVID-19 and a lack of confidence in the knee, her senior basketball season was almost totally wiped out. Garcia admitted it was as much mental issues as physical problems that kept her out.

“... Not only was it hard to be out of the game I love playing and watching and everything, but when I did get back in, the mental part of hurting it or tweaking it ... I didn’t know if I should push myself. What if I hurt it if I push too much? … The recovery process with how long it took, that was definitely tough, too.”

Also gone were her plans to head to UNI out of high school.

“Through the whole recovery process, I kept in touch with coach (Tanya) Warren at UNI,” said Garcia. “When I got back to senior year, we had a lot of video calls with my counselor and her and we talked about options because I wasn’t fully 100% sure that I was ready to get into being my 100% self again

“We talked about JUCO options, and she 100% agreed with that and supported me and still does support me with my option at Black Hawk.”

Garcia said the plan is to finish her two-year run at BHC and then make a decision on a four-year college for hoops.

“It’s not the only option, but I think for me, (UNI) will always be my No. 1 option,” said Garcia. “They were with me for my whole career and Coach Warren has been there with me for everything, supporting me through surgery and the mental toughness stage.”

And that’s where BHC’s Frye is seeing some of the biggest improvement in Garcia, version 2.0. While the physical game is coming back quicker, the mental game and confidence is following, and that has Garcia thinking about being productive in big-time college ball.

"I do know I definitely need to get stronger, and it’s something I’m working on — getting stronger and more physical," she said. "For me, it’s just believing more that I can do what I need to do. Believing in myself. I think that’s what I struggled with at the beginning of the season. ... I think I was a little timid."

With continued work, Frye sees big things for her — both next season at BHC and further down the road.

“I don’t think she realizes how good of an offensive player and how offensively skilled she is,” said Frye. “So we’ve been trying to build her up to let her know and try to reach that potential.”

That leads Frye to say “the sky’s the limit with her if she stays healthy.”

