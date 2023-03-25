There has been a buzz in this state surrounding Caitlin Clark since she committed to the University of Iowa in November 2019.

Five-star prospects and McDonald's All-Americans are a rarity in Iowa. What's more unusual is that prized recruit staying home. They often drift to a blue blood such as UConn or Stanford.

Clark chose Iowa and the point guard has become the face of college basketball — men or women — in three years.

Just in the past week, Clark has been featured in The Washington Post and New York Times. Flip on ESPN during its NCAA Tournament coverage and Clark is frequently talked about even in games she's not a participant.

Her logo 3s and exquisite passes are sprinkled all over social media and YouTube. Big-name celebrities Patrick Mahomes, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry have raved about her basketball talent.

There is not a more recognizable athlete in our state currently than a 6-foot women's basketball player with a ponytail from West Des Moines. She has name, image and likeness deals with Nike, Buick, Hy-Vee, H&R Block and others. She has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

And as the Iowa women's basketball team continues its march toward possibly its first Final Four in 30 years, eyes are glued to Clark and the Hawkeyes.

If Iowa (29-6) knocks off Louisville on Sunday (8 p.m., ESPN) and earns a trip to Dallas for the Final Four, the 2022-23 squad will cement itself as one of the most popular teams in Hawkeye lore.

It matches or possibly exceeds Hayden Fry's first Rose Bowl team, Lute Olson's 1980 Final Four team with Ronnie Lester or the 1987 men's basketball team that made an Elite Eight with Roy Marble, B.J. Armstrong and Kevin Gamble.

Iowa has had a successful program and a strong backing throughout Lisa Bluder's tenure, but the Caitlin Clark era has changed the perception of women's basketball in Iowa City.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena had the highest attendance among the 16 host sites for the opening two rounds of the tournament. It took only 53 minutes for the Hawkeyes to sellout this year's tournament games.

An average of 1.457 million people tuned in on ABC for Iowa's second-round win over Georgia. That's comparable to the rating TNT gets for the NBA.

There were more than a half-million viewers for Iowa's first-round win over 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana on a Friday afternoon.

I've had readers email clamoring for more Iowa women's basketball coverage this season, something that happened infrequently before this latest run.

The appeal with Clark is more than deep 3s and jaw-dropping passes.

She has a feisty and passionate side, not afraid to show emotion on the court. She has to lead the country in raising her arms to hype up a crowd.

When Clark had her Heisman-like moment — the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat second-ranked Indiana in the regular-season finale — she told ESPN's Holly Rowe afterward: "Honestly, I thought it was money."

That bravado and swagger resonates.

Conversely, Clark has her naysayers. She's received criticism for being a hot head or whining too much when she is whistled for a foul.

"You have reactions that you don't always love in the heat of battle," Clark said earlier this season. "I'm going to give you every single part of me.

"I want young girls to know that you can play with joy and passion.”

Off the court, she handles herself well.

She is an honors student working towards a business degree. She is articulate and gives well-thought-out responses when speaking with the media. She signs autographs for fans, young and old, who travel hundreds of miles to get a glimpse of her game.

"Those 10 seconds can make somebody's day," she said. "I remember being that little girl."

It'll be interesting to see the ripple effect Clark's career has on women's basketball in the next 5 to 10 years. You have to believe there are little girls in a driveway or in a gym across the state yearning to be the next Caitlin Clark.

And there is ample time for Clark's legend to grow.

She has at least one more season and possibly two with the Hawkeyes if she opts to return for a fifth year granted because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Clark already has totaled 2,605 points, 770 assists and 685 rebounds in her three years donning an Iowa uniform. She'll obliterate a slew of school records and her No. 22 jersey will hang from the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena once her career concludes.

At some point next season, she'll become Iowa's all-time leading scorer and possibly make a run at Kelsey Plum's Division I record of 3,527 points.

But more than the numbers, Clark's objective has been getting the Hawkeyes to a Final Four. It was one of the first comments she made after committing to Iowa almost 3 1/2 years ago.

Clark and the Hawkeyes are a win from their destination.

"This is the moment we wanted to be in," Clark told reporters late Friday night. "We know we have 40 minutes between us and Dallas.

"We don't want to be done."

Neither do those who can't get enough of watching this 21-year-old transcend the game.