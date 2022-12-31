Coss: Clinton High grad has Illinois women's hoops surging

It has been 20 years since the University of Illinois women's basketball program made the NCAA tournament.

There has been a lot of anguish and disappointment since then for the orange and blue.

Three head coaches have come and gone. Victories have been few and far between. Fan interest has been minimal. The best high school players in the state have departed the Land of Lincoln to take their talents elsewhere.

Suddenly, there is some buzz for women's basketball in Champaign. Much of that can be attributed to Clinton High School graduate Shauna (Geronzin) Green.

In Green's first season leading the Illini, they are 12-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten Conference play heading into Sunday afternoon's home showdown with 12th-ranked Iowa.

According to ESPN's Charlie Creme, Illinois — with a NET ranking of 26 — would be in the NCAA tournament field in his early bracketology.

The Illini already have won more games in a season than Green's predecessor, Nancy Fahey, registered in any of her five years directing the program.

"Much improved and a very different looking team," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Friday of Illinois.

"That's a team that's very dangerous, especially at their place."

Green, 43, has thrived in every step of her basketball career.

She propelled Clinton to the state tournament her senior season in 1998.

She is the all-time leading scorer (2,012) and in the Hall of Fame at Canisius, a Division I program in Buffalo, N.Y. She registered a winning record in her two-year stint as Loras College's head coach in 2006-07.

As an assistant coach at Dayton, the program made the Big Dance all three years, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2015.

As the head coach of the Flyers, Green's program reached the NCAA Tournament four times and the WNIT twice. Dayton was 26-6 a year ago.

But what she is accomplishing in her first season at Illinois might supersede all those coaching exploits.

Illinois has been lousy the past seven seasons — a 12-106 record in conference play and never finished better than 10th place in the Big Ten.

The Illini lost 11 of their 20 games last season by 18 points or more.

Illinois has made an immediate U-turn under Green.

Her club has eight wins by 20 points or more and has beaten Pittsburgh and Missouri on the road. It lost by just four points to No. 4 Indiana in Bloomington.

Illinois needs only two more conference wins to eclipse what it has done at any point in the last eight years.

Even for a program buried at the bottom of the Big Ten, athletic director Josh Whitman made a significant commitment to Green. He gave her a six-year deal worth $800,000 annually, a salary that puts her in the upper half of the league.

So far, Whitman is seeing a return on that investment.

Green said the quickness of Illinois' turnaround isn't something that has consumed her thoughts.

"I'm used to winning and I don't like losing," she told reporters recently. "I'm not a good loser. So I think it's just the mentality that you bring in and the expectations that you set. And obviously, we have some pretty good players and some pretty good players that have bought into it."

Green has done it with a mixture of returning players from Fahey's regime and three prominent transfers — guards Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant and forward Brynn Shoup-Hill.

Cook, the team's leading scorer at 18.3 points per game, played for Green at Dayton a year ago as did Shoup-Hill. Bryant, who averages almost 14 points and four rebounds a contest, is a North Carolina State transfer.

Those three, coupled with returnees Adalin McKenzie, Kendall Bostic and Jada Peebles, have given Illinois basketball a new lease on life.

The Illini are averaging more than 80 points a game and shooting a league-best 42% from beyond the arc.

Illinois also is first in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (plus-11.4) and second in scoring defense (57.7 ppg.) The numbers aren't a surprise given Green's teams at Dayton ranked among the top 15 nationally each of the past six years in defensive field goal percentage.

The Big Ten is a grind, possibly the deepest league in the country this year. It has five teams ranked in the top 16 of this week's Associated Press poll and seven others at or above .500.

Illinois has an opportunity for a signature win Sunday against Iowa, easily the biggest home game for the program since Green's arrival.

The Illini have just three victories against their neighboring rival in the last 22 meetings.

If Illinois can beat Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, that would certainly reverberate across the country.

Very few could have envisioned that several months ago.